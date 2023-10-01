Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has once again amused fans after a video of him went viral online

In the trending video, the skit maker was seen showing fear after a plus-sized lady sat on his lap

The hilarious clip raised a series of funny comments on social media as netizens reacted to it

Much loved Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, recently caused a buzz online over his interaction with a plus-sized woman.

In a video making the rounds, the skit maker was seated on a plastic chair when the big woman prepared to sit on his lap.

Sabinus funny reaction trends after big lady sits on his lap. Photos: @mrfunny1

Sabinus was seen bravely preparing for the time she would finally sit in his lap and he anointed his leg with the blood of Jesus.

However, his bravery was short-lived seeing as he screamed in fear after the plus-sized woman finally balanced on his leg.

See the funny video below:

Reactions trail funny video of Sabinus with plus-sized woman

The video of Sabinus and the plus-sized woman who sat on his laps left many netizens rolling with laughter. A number of them commended the plastic chair for not breaking.

Read some of their comments below:

nneka_ruth:

“The hero in this video is d chair #chairweysabi.”

fecolistic:

“Da woman fit block you from seeing tomorrow.”

_ghifted:

“Great ad for whoever are the makers of them at chair .”

skineemoney_:

“If the blessings doesn’t come this big I don’t want.”

val_sampson95:

“This is me carrying God’s blessing.”

mimi_chuks7015:

“No one is talking about the chair. Is so strong. Which company produced that chair.?”

souljay_01:

“And the chair no break.”

Fans react as Sabinus steps out in graduation gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sabinus sparked reactions online after a photo of him in a graduation garb went viral.

In the caption of the post shared on his page, the popular comic called on his fans to congratulate him as he celebrates a massive feat in his life.

Sabinus noted that he knows many would laugh at him for it, but he doesn't care because, as it stands, he is also now in the sphere of honorary degree holders.

