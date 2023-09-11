Instagram sensation Sabinus held netizens in stitches after sharing his amusing encounter while overseas

In a viral video, the comedian found himself in a lavish kitchen, attempting to fry plantains

Sabinus expressed his reservations about using Nigerian vegetable oils for frying after his encounter with a foreign one

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Instagram comedian Sabinus is having a great time abroad and has taken to social media to note some of the alleged culture shocks he is experiencing outside the country.

A viral video captured the humour merchant in a well-furnished kitchen trying to fry plantain. He complained about the difference he noticed in his cooking.

Sabinus makes a case for Nigerian vegetable oils Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Using stressed sounds, Sabinus pointed out his fear of using Nigerian vegetable oils to fry. He said the Nigerian oil seemed unruly and posed a potential hazard of splashing into the eyes.

He said it was not like the one he was using abroad that didn’t make any unruly sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing a funny clip, he wrote:

"New discovery, o be like na fuel we de use o."

See his post below:

Sabinus’s post about cooking oil sparks reactions

See how netizens reacted to Sabinus’ post below:

ogu30:

"You no well . That oil never too hot."

laughpillscomedy:

"Na because the oil never hurt. You know say for naija here, we nor dey like raw food unlike una for obodo Oyibo wey nor care. Here for naija, the cow tail must soft anyhow pass girl bwuessss."

enioluwaofficial:

"Plantain that did not make noise is that one plantain. That chaaaaaaa noise is the flavour, that's what makes it sweet sef! Tahhhh! sha Dey careful with the Knife."

poco_lee:

"Na banana u dey fry na why."

keezynasion:

"Help us hide our shame small na."

thecuteabiola:

"But trust me . Na that chaaaaain wey Nigeria own dey shout dey make the plantain soft. Taste this one wey no shout chaaaaaain . U go see say the plantain no go sweet like that."

deejayneptune:

"If the oil hot e go tell for your body, no worry ."

Fans react as Sabinus steps out in graduation gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sabinus sparked reactions online after a photo of him in a graduation garb went viral.

In the caption of the post shared on his page, the popular comic called on his fans to congratulate him as he celebrates a massive feat in his life.

Sabinus noted that he knows many would laugh at him for it, but he doesn't care because, as it stands, he is also now in the sphere of honorary degree holders.

Source: Legit.ng