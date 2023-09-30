Famous Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is a year older today, September 30, and he took to social media to celebrate

Sharing dapper photos specially taken for the occasion, the actor thanked his maker for his grace over his life

Comedian AY, actor Bolanle Ninalowo and numerous fans of Afolayan showered him with birthday wishes

Nollywood icon Kunle Afolayan is celebrating his birthday today, September 30, and he announced it on social media.

In a post on his page, the movie star expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life thus far.

Netizens celebrate Kunle Afolayan on birthday Photo credit: @kunleafo

He thanked netizens for their outpour of love, and shared photos specially taken to celebrate his birthday.

The filmmaker wrote:

"I am grateful for the grace Thanks for keeping me lord! Thank you guys for your love and prayers + 1 grace "

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Kunle Afolayan

aycomedian:

"Happy birthday, brother of mine "

chatwithsidbyte:

"Happy birthday….The pacesetter."

titikuti_official:

"Ajepé ayé o , happy birthday to the general ⭐️⭐️ @kunleafo blessings always. Ire."

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday sir God bless you abundantly "

moabudu:

"Happy birthday Kunle . Wishing you another great year ahead."

ikorodu_bois:

"Happy birthday Mentor !!! Igba odun odun kan ni sir❤️"

etimeffiong:

"Happy birthday our leader "

bukolalongeadepitan:

"Happiest birthday to you today God bless you greatly. I love youuuuuuuuuuuuu @kunleafo"

vanillathots:

"Happy birthday to a movie genius, trailblazer & pace setter. May your days be long, in good health, joy and happiness. Have a blessed one egbon. "

uwa_blecyn:

"Happy Birthday! Wishing you another rocking birthday for a rockin’ guy.Wishing you a very happy birthday and another blessed year!"

toyinbanjo:

"Happy Birthday omo Afolayan! Greater height IJN do enjoy your day and remain blessed "

Kunle Afolayan features small-sized Aunty Ramota in new movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Aunty Ramota is about to make her Netflix debut in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series, and netizens are happy about it.

The renowned filmmaker shared updates about the project on his Instagram page and photos of the small-sized actress on set.

Aunty Ramota was seen with the lead actress of the series Bimbo Ademoye as they prepared to film a scene.

