It was quite a joy to the eyes recently as clips of veteran Nigerian singer Chief Ebenezer Obey at K1 de Ultimate's chieftaincy title coronation went viral

Chief Ebenezer Obey joined thousands of well-wishers in Ijebu-Ode to celebrate with veteran Fuji artist as he gets crowned as the Olori Omo Oba Akile

However, something in the viral video has stirred the attention of many online was the moment both men baptized each other with foreign currencies

A video of veteran Nigerian singer Chief Ebenezer Obey at the chieftaincy title coronation of Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, was quite a delectable beauty to watch fans of both great musicians.

In the viral video, Chief Ebenezer, for the first time in years, was seen with a microphone performing as he sang a rendition of praise-singing for the newly coronated Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu.

Clips from K1 de Ultimate's coronation as Chief Ebenezer Obey attends. Photo credit: @advsola

Source: Instagram

Dollars and pounds flow at Kwam1's coronation

As much as it was beautiful watching both singers perform while hailing each other, something stole the highlight moment of the clip.

Fans couldn't help noticing when Sir Ebenezer started doling out dollar notes and sprayed them on K1 de Ultimate. And exchanged Kwam1 reciprocated the gesture with British pound notes.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail viral video of Kwam 1 spraying Chef Obey pound notes

See some of the comments the exchange stirred online:

@MacnunGiwa:

"Na 50 50 pounds bobo dey spray so."

@SeunAyo_:

"Olorun iye. See K1 spraying my weekly wages."

@alarapeabideeno:

"They handled foreign currency with care and squeezing our own naira, Awon oniranu."

@_chiefagbabiaka:

"I saw them spraying Dolapo and Ponmile."

@itweetmamind:

"Why’s this video short?? Grand commander x Oluaye of Fuji."

@s4sharkk:

"I get goosebumps with that Wasiu voice."

@iDont4kwithU:

"Never seen them together like this. Love this."

@maniofficial_ng:

"chief commander has aged well ❤️ a legend!"

@nestaseyi:

"Ebenezer sprayed dollars and k1 decide to spray pounds. Erm.. @OpeBee no be part of dollars way we dey find be this?"

@relanious:

"This is why the Naira will continue to fall/depreciate/... We have too much of dollars in circulation in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng