Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross claimed he would have won the Innoson car if Cee C did not bully him out of his space

In a video sighted online, the former friends went at each other, with Cross refusing to believe the car was not meant for him

Cee C called Cross out for being disloyal as she refused to believe Cross would have won the car instead of her

On Friday, September 29, the finalists on the BBNaija show played a game to win the Innoson task and prize.

Cee C emerged as the winner and promptly took possession of her car key. While other housemates celebrated with her, Cross sulked in the background.

Cross and Cee C had an argument over the Innoson task. Photo credit: @ceec_official/@crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Finally confronting Cee C, he made it clear that God directed him to take the spot where Cee C had won, but she bullied him to take possession of the space.

Cee C asked how he was sure he would have won if she had vacated the spot, and Cross insisted she refused to give up his place as an act of revenge.

Cee C also accused Cross of being a hypocrite, saying he had sabotaged her at different times in the house and still refused to see that she did not take his spot out of spite.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cee C and Cross' video

Many people could not believe Cross thought Cee C stole his shine. Read some of the comments sighted below:

akaoluchi:

"Cross sounds dumb."

singularity_bl:

"CeeC was destined to win that car regardless. And she will be unapologetic about her win. Tomorrow she will be winning the 120m. Who wants to cry should cry. She deserves it"

shenkez_peter:

"There will be a lot more gnashing of teeth when CeeC is declared the winner tomorrow. Spartans odogwu, una overdo"

singularity_bl:

"Cross is sounding dumb he said how did ceec know he wasn't gonna make it. Who go win go win bro. Move on cross it's not about position. Cee C the winner "

balo_ng:

"Lol....position is not a guarantee for winning....its a game anybody could have won. even if he stayed in that same position he might not even win its a matter of Luck."

nnyes_kitchen:

"Ceec is wicked, bitter and vile… you are angry over pizza and Kim? Cross chose Kim over you lick your wounds!"

___omololasilver___:

"Cross! God is for everybody Ooo..your name is not written on any spot."

badbitchessbible:

"So it's the space dat allowed him to lose not his steady hands What the Lord has ordained no man can change. That car was ordained for my girl, Ceec ❤️"

Cross breaks record as Head of House

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija All Stars finalist Cross made headlines after he achieved a remarkable feat on the reality show by becoming the Head of House for the second time.

As the reality show gears towards its end, the six finalists gathered in the arena to play their last Head of House game.

Big Brother announced Cross as the winner and celebrated him as the first housemate to secure his place in the finals.

Source: Legit.ng