BBNaija All Stars finalist, Cross, has now made history on the much loved reality show

The housemate recently emerged as the only person on this season of the show to win Head of House twice

Cross’ two-time HOH win as well as him being the first finalist on the show got many of his fans talking

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Cross, is now making headlines after he achieved a great feat on the reality show by becoming the Head of House for the second time.

As the reality show gears towards its end, the six remaining finalists gathered in the arena to play their last Head of House game.

This time, the game involved the housemates trying to maneuver different balls to fall into holes made onto a flat surface.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Cross wins HOH. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Cross eventually emerged as the winner of the tasking game when he became the first housemate to get all the balls into the holes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Big Brother announced Cross’ win and also celebrated him for being the first housemate to secure his place in the finals.

Cross chooses 2 BFFs

The new Head of House, Cross, was instructed by Big Brother to choose two BFFs that would enjoy the perks of his HOH win with him.

Cross chose two of his close friends in the house, Pere and CeeC, to share his HOH lounge and other things with him.

See the video below:

Fans react as Cross wins HOH for the second time

Cross’ HOH win was met with celebration from his many fans on social media. A number of them noted that he was deserving of it.

Read some of their comments below:

crossnation.official:

“2 times HOH, 2 times finalist, 1st All stars finalist .”

essienrose:

“God you are too much, He did it again. Oh Lord surprise the haters on the last day, many said he will the first housemate to be evicted and I decree it he will be the last man to leave the stage on Sunday in Jesus Name. God I bless your name.”

missburnt:

“Cross is the true meaning of grace just analyse his journey.”

kokolet.a:

“Finalist! HOH! Winner loading! .”

sugar_ray001:

“Add “and the first housemate that would be evicted on the day of the finale show “….a lot of firsts ,,,congratulations cross .”

peacechisom123:

“Congratulations cross.”

unapologeticaly_a_queen:

“He is good with games. He sabi play well well.”

Why Mercy Eke was issued a strike

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Eke was issued a strike for violating the house's microphone and whispering rules.

The 'Pepper Dem Gang' winner was struck by Biggie on Thursday evening, September 8, 2023.

Biggie also warned Mercy that she would be evicted from the show if she was issued two more strikes.

Source: Legit.ng