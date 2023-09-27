A hilarious TikTok video of a mum who pretended not to see her son while he was standing right next to her has gone viral

The mum was calling out her son’s name loudly, but the son was confused and shocked that his mum could not see him

The son kept saying he was right here next to her, but the mum acted as if he was invisible

One of the most hilarious TikTok videos that has gone viral recently features a mum who played a clever prank on her son by pretending not to see him while he was standing right next to her.

The mum was shouting her son’s name with a worried tone, but the son was baffled and stunned that his mum could not see him.

Son was startled as mother pranked him. Photo credit: TikTok/@gigisohe

Source: TikTok

He was wearing a bright shirt and long jeans, and he was clearly visible in the video.

The son kept saying he was right here next to her, but the mum acted as if he was invisible.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She even walked around the room, looking for him, and pretended to be scared.

The video has been viewed over a thousand times and has received hundreds of comments from amused viewers who praised the mum’s acting skills and the son’s adorable reaction.

The video is a perfect example of how parents can have fun with their kids and make them laugh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kaskie Vibaya reacted:

"Did you find him?'

Eselove240 said:

"How old is he? he's just so smart."

Christellaumulisa reacted:

"Apologize to that baby now."

Ego oyibo wrote:

"Even shine dey find himself."

Abigail Endra commented:

"Shine is like "am I not shining enough for mummy to see me'"..?"

Porsh hope:

"Why you de stress this boy?"

Gigi Esohe:

"Because he dey stress me too."

Osujichristian4:

"He's also looking for him."

Pretty Cancerian:

"Awwwwnnn my heart melted when he said "I'm hereeee."

AyobamiY:

"The boy is confused like is there another shine."

Akintola:

"U be yeye mother. the innocent boy, even looking for himself, if he has turn invisible."

Mum in tears as son returns home after 8 years, surprises her with car and huge cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman shed tears as her young son made a surprise return home in style after eight years.

In a video seen on TikTok, the woman was so shocked to see her son that her umbrella fell to the wet ground.

She immediately broke down in tears as he hugged her and handed her a bouquet of flowers and followed it up with bundles of cash.

Source: Legit.ng