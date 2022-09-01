Famous Afrobeat singer Brymo has revealed in a post on Twitter the one artist he longs to work with, be it to create just one song or more

The sonic artist had written on his social media page that he has always dreamt about working with Asa and still looks forward to achieving this dream

However, the singer's post didn't go unnoticed as the internationally renowned Nigerian singer Asa replied to Brymo's tweet, saying it would be a pleasure to work with him

Popular Nigerian singer Olawale Olanrewaju better known as Brymo, recently took to his Twitter page to reveal the one artist he has always dreamt of working with and still wishes to curate some records with.

Olawale, in his tweet, shared that female singer Asa is the only artist he has ever dreamt of working with.

Brymo cries out online that Asa is the only artist he ever dreamt about working with Photo credit: @asaofficial/@brymoolawale

Source: Instagram

He noted that his tweet was a cry for help and wished to work with Asa soon.

In a shocking turn of events, Asa took Brymo's tweet to reply that it would be a pleasure to work with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Brymo's tweet below:

"I can’t wait to curate a tune or a few with Aṣa. You @Asa_official are one I have dreamt and still look forward to recording with… (and this is a cry for help, I’d love to do it soon…) lol…"

See both singer's Twitter conversations below:

See how netizens reacted to Brymo's tweet:

@lionel_nyam:

"If this actually happens, no artist should Record again... E Don finish."

@benny_hosea1:

"This blue app no go contain us….."

@agadaniel26:

"Been mixing up these two in different playlists, it's gonna come to fruition now. Thank God. For good music."

@ibsanusi:

"Give us an album please. Thank you."

2023: We all know he is the one with a plan; Brymo sparks mixed reactions as he takes sides with Tinubu

Popular singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo is one of the few Nigerian celebrities that has taken a stance behind a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 General election.

Brymo, in a statement, threw his weight behind presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu.

While reacting to a tweet, the singer said Tinubu was the man with a plan who should be allowed to lead the country despite being old.

Source: Legit.ng