BBN Tacha has shared an advice with the female gender while she was on Phyna's podcast Spill with Phyna

She said that any man who spends more time on the phone than with his girlfriend should be dumped

The reality star defended her argument and added that the gadget cannot bail the guy from financial stress

Big Brother Naija's star Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has given her two cents to ladies while she was on her colleague Phyna's podcast 'Spill with Phyna'.

The reality star who has been vocal in talking about relationships in the last few days said that a man who spends more time on the phone than with his girlfriend should be dumped.

According to her, such relationships are not worth it so ladies shouldn't bother being with such men.

BBN Tacha says mobile phones cannot bail a man

While the two reality stars were having their conversation, Tacha mentioned that gadgets cannot bail a man from financial embarrassment.

She also noted that the mobile phones cannot have a face-to-face interaction with a lady.

BBN Phyna says men who spend time on their phones can be an abuser

Also airing her view about the topic, the winner of the Season 7 edition opined that men who indulge in spending too much time on their phones can abuse their women.

Explaining her opinion, BBN Phyna noted that once a lady nags about the attention she is being deprived, the man can start beating her.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Tacha's utterance

Netizens have reacted to the conversation between BBN Tacha and Phyna. Here are some of the comments below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"No be una fault… Na microphone & camera wey no cost.'

@lizzyofblaze:

"I have come to believe that these ladies just decide to say anything just to trigg€r us and trend the podcast.'

@prankhottiee:

"Tacha and phyna if you don’t love men do not discourage others to h@te them too."

@adelakuntufayl:

"At this juncture, I think it’s glaring that many of these podcasts bring up controversial topics for the sake of publicity stunt and zero morals. Can some of these blogs stop forcing some of these contents on us?"

@mho_nika____:

"Let’s arrest Phina’s hair vendor please ."

@missokhifo:

"Tacha what do you really want out of life?? And Phyna too!! "

@cece_abikeade:

"Must everything be about men? Can you people discuss how to get more money or to empower the youths werey n se yin ni."

@the_whitneywhy:

"Na to dump my husband be that oo.'

@dharmey15:

"Why Una dey force this two on us?"

_emamae':

"Can you guys stop posting these people or so?"

