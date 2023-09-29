A video showing the moment dancer Poco Lee surprised Davido at a show in the UK is trending online

In the clip, Davido was seen performing his hit song 'Unavailable' when Poco Lee unexpectedly joined the DMW dancers on stage

Davido, on sighting Poco Lee, ran off the stage, an action which has stirred mixed reactions

DMW label boss and Nigerian international act Davido got more than he bargained for, in a lovely way, during a recent show in the UK.

In a viral clip from the show, which is part of his tour to promote his Timeless album, Davido was seen on stage performing his hit track Unavailable with his usual energy.

A video of Davido and Poco Lee on stage was shared online. Credit: @davido @pocolee

Source: Instagram

However, he was joined on the stage by an unexpected guest in the person of popular dancer Poco Lee.

A clip showed the moment Poco Lee joined Davido's female dancers on stage, with the DMW star unaware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, upon turning around, Davido spotted Poco Lee and couldn't help but run off the stage out of surprise, leaving the talented dancer to finish the song with the support of his crew on stage.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as Poco Lee joins Davido on stage

The video has stirred different reactions, with some netizens claiming it was premeditated while others gushed over the two stars.

See the comments below:

Xperience_Snr:

"You go come in when the "Unavailable" song hit and I go turn se you then immediately act surprise... Pay attention oo! Unavailable song way both of them don tour around UK together sotey dem feature Chris Brown for the dance Surprise una!"

DripxHalcy:

"Something wey dem plan?"

ontimesam:

"That unavailable song doesn't make sense. People just like dancing to any song sha because a star sang it."

191Introvert:

"Even Davido is star struck make I see yungi duu first if I no shout make I bend."

5hyguy:

"Na lie, them Plan am."

jaybaba009:

"Na d kind love we want dey see among una for that industry be this."

Why Isreal DMW tagged Davido as the safest label boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW heaped praises on Davido as many mourned Mohbad following his sudden death.

On September 21, Isreal, in a post via his page, gave Davido his flowers before they stepped out for the late singer’s candlelight service.

He shared a photo of himself seated beside his boss and accompanied the snap with a caption stating how Davido is the safest record label owner on the planet.

Source: Legit.ng