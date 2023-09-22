Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has taken to social media to heap praises on him

Just before attending the late Mohbad’s candlelight service, Isreal called Davido’s record label the safest on the planet

This comes shortly after the drama trailing Naira Marley’s Marlian Music record label concerning Mohbad’s death

Mohbad’s death has led to singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, heaping praises on him.

On September 21, 2023, Isreal took to his official Instagram page to give Davido his flowers before they stepped out for the late singer’s candlelight service.

Fans react as Isreal DMW calls Davido's record label the safest on the planet. Photos: @isrealdmw, @iammohbad

He shared a photo of himself seated beside his boss and accompanied the snap with a caption on how Davido is the safest record label owner on the planet.

Isreal wrote:

“Safest record label owner on this planet. Outside for Mohbad. Justice for Mohbad.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW says Davido owns the safest record label around

Isreal’s declaration that Davido owns the safest record label on the planet got many netizens talking. Read some comments below:

balo_ng:

“Davido can never do wrong in my eyes ♥️ I too like 001 ”

musa_salahudeen:

“Davido is not respected enough, this man is just so SPECIAL ❤️.”

drwaltz1960:

“Advertisement No Pass Like This! Juju of the Safest Record Label .”

thick_jmk:

“This one no be label na enjoyment .. you don’t even have to sing …”

chukwu_ebuka___:

“Give Davido his flowers . Man be pampering his artists like eggs. He doesn’t intimidate or oppress. I respect him for that.”

Summerboyszn:

“If dem call “Marlians” dangerous label now. Dem go say we dey mention names.”

hypemanguru:

“OBO use enjoyment wound him artists… nothing to stress about just be singing and chopping life .”

Davido blasted for still following Naira Marley on Instagram

Legit. ng earlier reported that Davido recently attended the candlelight memorial service for the late Mohbad, and it caught the attention of controversial Twitter personality Daniel Regha.

Regha criticised the DMW boss for attending the late former Marlian Music signee's memorial service despite still following his ex-record label boss, Naira Marley, on Instagram.

Regha then asked how the DMW boss could be claiming to seek justice while still associating with one of those who allegedly assaulted the dead.

Source: Legit.ng