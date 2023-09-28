Global site navigation

Local editions

Portable Zazu Flaunts Car Keys, Stirs Reactions With Newly Acquired BMW X3: “Who Advise You?”
Celebrities

Portable Zazu Flaunts Car Keys, Stirs Reactions With Newly Acquired BMW X3: “Who Advise You?”

by  Olumide Alake
  • Portable Zazu has shared new pictures of him posing with a new car, a BMW X3, at his restaurant in Ogun state
  • The Zeh Nation label boss was seen flaunting the keys as he expressed appreciation to his maker
  • Fans have since taken to the singer's comment section to congratulate him, while others teased him for acquiring an old model

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Street pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, appears to have added a new car to his garage.

On Wednesday, September 27, Portable took to his Instagram page to share pictures of him posing with a whip, a BMW X3, at his bar and restaurant in the Sango Ota area of Ogun state.

Portable Zazu
Portable Zazu shares pictures of his new car. Credit: @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

Portable was shirtless in the picture as he flaunted the car keys for all to see.

He wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Portable rocks royal chief outfit, brags about his music career: "Luck didn’t bring me this far"

"ZAzuu Am Nothing Without God O De Le Lo Far Without God."

See his post below:

This is coming months after he made headlines with his G-Wagon.

Fans congratulate Portable over new ride

See some of the messages below:

official_mademenautos:

"Idan patronize us too you don pass this X3 oo but congratulations your doing well always @portablebaeby."

pop_ceilling_designs:

"The number 1 wise man in industry."

king.roajs:

"Who advise you buy bmw . Na me your senior fan de talk am, congratulations."

milly_of_lagos:

"This guy suppose be Igbo man aza man Dey always buy cars any cashout just random cars ooo."

lastborn4405:

"Congratulations eleniyan I pray make me self get my own key I tap from this."

]sflamba:

"Why u no go buy Another brabus B? X3 Ko lo far Nah, na for Traveller."

holyboyofficial:

"Portable why you like to dey buy car wey u no fit enjoy."

Read also

Peggy Ovire, others react as Portable's new song trends, Zazu says "life is full of Sam Larry"

mr_stature:

"If you have been waiting for portable relying Seyi vibez brabus B gather here."

Portable steps out in style

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable caused a stir as he flooded his page with new pictures.

Portable, who marked his first anniversary as the 'Amuludun of Tigbo land', was spotted in a traditional outfit meant for royal chiefs.

In his caption, the singer said luck had nothing to do with his career.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel