Portable Zazu has shared new pictures of him posing with a new car, a BMW X3, at his restaurant in Ogun state

The Zeh Nation label boss was seen flaunting the keys as he expressed appreciation to his maker

Fans have since taken to the singer's comment section to congratulate him, while others teased him for acquiring an old model

Street pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, appears to have added a new car to his garage.

On Wednesday, September 27, Portable took to his Instagram page to share pictures of him posing with a whip, a BMW X3, at his bar and restaurant in the Sango Ota area of Ogun state.

Portable Zazu shares pictures of his new car. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable was shirtless in the picture as he flaunted the car keys for all to see.

He wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"ZAzuu Am Nothing Without God O De Le Lo Far Without God."

See his post below:

This is coming months after he made headlines with his G-Wagon.

Fans congratulate Portable over new ride

See some of the messages below:

official_mademenautos:

"Idan patronize us too you don pass this X3 oo but congratulations your doing well always @portablebaeby."

pop_ceilling_designs:

"The number 1 wise man in industry."

king.roajs:

"Who advise you buy bmw . Na me your senior fan de talk am, congratulations."

milly_of_lagos:

"This guy suppose be Igbo man aza man Dey always buy cars any cashout just random cars ooo."

lastborn4405:

"Congratulations eleniyan I pray make me self get my own key I tap from this."

]sflamba:

"Why u no go buy Another brabus B? X3 Ko lo far Nah, na for Traveller."

holyboyofficial:

"Portable why you like to dey buy car wey u no fit enjoy."

mr_stature:

"If you have been waiting for portable relying Seyi vibez brabus B gather here."

Portable steps out in style

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable caused a stir as he flooded his page with new pictures.

Portable, who marked his first anniversary as the 'Amuludun of Tigbo land', was spotted in a traditional outfit meant for royal chiefs.

In his caption, the singer said luck had nothing to do with his career.

Source: Legit.ng