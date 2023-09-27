Tonto Dikeh berated Naira Marley after the Marlian label boss, in a recent statement, said he was innocent of the allegations made against him

The Nollywood star told Naira Marley to turn himself in to the police for investigation so the law could take its course

Tonto accused Naira Marley and Sam Larry of bringing physical and mental trauma to the late Mohbad

Singer Naira Marley is making headlines over his recent press release where he revealed plans to return to the country while adding that he was innocent of the claims made against him and his music label over Mohbad's death.

Addressing Naira Marley's statement, actress Tonto Dikeh dragged the Marlian label boss as she told him to turn himself in to the police.

Tonto Dikeh vows not to rest until Naira Marley is apprehended and persecuted. Credit: @tontolet @iammohbad @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Tonto, who described Naira Marley's recent press release as a lie, stated that she wouldn't rest until he was apprehended and persecuted for his atrocities against Mohbad.

On Instagram, Tonto wrote:

"NARIA, turn yourself in first and explain later You and sam Larry can’t get away with this. The Law will take its course, You can’t and wouldn’t go free. You can lie all you want, the world now is aware of who you and your People are.. We would not rest until you are apprehended and persecuted for all the atrocities you committed against your fellow human #Generalmohbad. YOU ARE A VERY BAD BOY AND YOU NEED TO BE STOPPED."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

mzsonia22:

"So he didn't see the video of Sam Larry attacking mohbad during video shoot?"

zomiiylee:

"Exactly no need for his long epistle."

eniola_ire:

"Come back and explain yourself."

officialmee_lioness:

"If he says he’s innocent about MOHBAD’s death. What about Djsplash? What did he do to that boy? Thank God djsplash is alive."

Bella Shmurda reacts to Naira Marley's press release

Legit.ng previously reported that Bella Shmurda reacted to Naira Marley's recent statement where he denied having a hand in Mohbad's death.

Bella advised Naira Marley to cooperate with the Nigerian police and submit himself for interrogation.

Reacting, someone said: "Naira Marley's lawyer should take a bold step and visit Ikorodu and explain what he wrote on that paper for Naira Marley."

