The love for Mohbad has extended beyond the shores of Nigeria and has reached New York

A video recently made the rounds on social media showing photos of the late singer displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York

The touching tribute to the late Nigerian singer moved many of the singer’s fans as they dropped more condolence messages

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad has been shown love by his fans all the way in America.

On September 20, 2023, a billboard in Times Square, New York, was seen displaying photos of the late Nigerian star.

Mohbad's photos were displayed in Times Square, New York. Photos: @gibsonkagni

Source: Instagram

The billboard showed several pictures of the singer and a condolence message on how he would be forever remembered because of his legendary status.

Popular Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of the display at Times Square, and he gushed over how much the late musician was loved.

He wrote in part:

“Look at what men did for MOHBAD in the streets of NEW YORK!!! Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah My God, this is touching. People are going all out to make sure Mohbad gets justice. Woooooow! This one touch me Oo!

"They said it’s been rolling back to back on the streets of NEW YORK. That name “Imole” is not a joke. That name is STRONG ”

See the video below:

Fans react to display of Mohbad on billboard at Times Square

The tributes to Mohbad displayed in Times Square moved many of the singer’s fans. A number of them reacted to the video.

Read some of their comments below:

bammybestowed:

“There’s a shift happening. Can you sense it? This is beautiful, wish he was in deep sleep and eventually woke up to witness these happenings.”

talktogold:

“Mohbad Rest In Peace You knew this revolution will happen.”

tastebudzng:

“I wish he could just wake up to see this. So sad, They saw his light and they dimmed it. This is too painful to watch.”

Beemfarms:

“I wish he got all these while he was alive. Life!!!”

jay_onair:

“Wow!! May he truly find peace.”

itz_debbierose:

“I really wish he got all this love and support when he was alive, you should have waited to receive your flowers Imole.”

paulcleverlee:

“Here we go again. Crying myself to sleep.”

marcxprobeauty':

“This is how big this boy is supposed to be in life. They saw it!!! They couldn’t let him shine this bright and they killed him!!! I didn’t know your face before you died but you came to me in my dreams. The way they ignored you in my dreams will not come true. Your spirit is flying high don’t relent. Justice will be served on a platter of GOLD!!!! Do Not rest until your murders pay for your life.”

daalaoruwari:

“This is both the saddest and most beautiful thing I've seen today! #justiceformohbad.”

Over N32 million donated to Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recently reported that over N32 million had been raised for Mohbad's son, Light.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram pages, music producer Samklef explained that as of September 19, 2023, a total of N32,744,900 has been raised for the child.

Shortly after Samklef's update on the total amount raised for the late Mohbad's young son, many netizens took to his comment section to share different hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng