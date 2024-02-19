Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi, took to social media to try and encourage citizens with a special message

The country’s ‘First Son’ preached endurance to the masses amidst the ongoing economic crisis and they reacted

Nigerians dug up a photo of Seyi Tinubu rocking a red band Richard Mille wristwatch said to be worth over N346 million

Nigeria’s president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, caused a huge stir on social media over his expensive Ricard Mille wristwatch.

It all started when the country’s ‘First Son’ took to social media to try to encourage Nigerians with a special message amidst the hardship they had been facing.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu shared a photo of himself appearing to be deep in thought and accompanied it with a caption where he echoed a quote from his father, President Tinubu, who preached endurance and patience to Nigerians. He wrote:

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” - President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola A Tinubu”

Nigerians dig up photo of Seyi Tinubu rocking N346 million wristwatch

Shortly after Seyi Tinubu’s message on endurance was posted online, Nigerians were quick to bring out a photo of the president’s son rocking an expensive Richard Mille wristwatch.

Not stopping there, Nigerians went on to find out the value of the designer accessory and it was gathered that it cost between $210,000 to $2,578,000 which is equivalent to N346,500,000.

As expected, many people were not pleased with this, and they took to social media to lambaste the president’s son. Read some of their comments below:

Obinwanne01:

“It's okay and easy to live in your mighty mansion guided by heavy security with steady light and chefs to make any type of meals on earth for you and your families. Then tell millions of Nigerians who are dying everyday because of hunger and starvation and poor health care system to endure. It shall never be well with you and your family. Especially that old cargo you call your father.”

king_ando1:

“The most painful part is that this niigga got a Richard Mille on his wrist while typing hardship .”

Willzframe:

“You dey enjoy they tell others to endure hardship.”

Ty__rae:

“Hypocrisy at its peak, if you were in that position as his son, you would buy more than that, make una rest.”

lady_eki:

“Guy has a Mille on his wrists and he says we should endure Jesus when are you coming!”

aaa.i.s.h.a_:

“But he had this before his father became president. I mean he has always been in wealth, , lets move on.”

ovie_roy:

“Na so e ey be na. Rich man go use words of encouragement finish u.”

miami_governor:

“Make I endure? and my future Dey your wrist ? Oh my God .”

dazzlingteeapparel:

“Ehya… he for sell the watch use the proceed feed the nation. I don tire for una.”

diormo:

“One person carry millions enough to build an hospital and same person has the effrontery to pacify the suffering masses.”

amure_13:

“Leaders are rich, Citizens dey suffer lol.”

Ojiugo had this to say:

Seyi Law vows to still vote for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian comedian Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, sparked massive reactions online with a statement he made about the president of the country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement released on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he noted that even if another election were to be conducted tomorrow, he would still vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his lengthy statement, he noted that he would rather "stay with Moses through the wilderness to Canaan than eat meat and drink wine in slavery in Egypt."

Source: Legit.ng