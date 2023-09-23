Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked massive reactions online with a clip she shared on her page

The video Iyabo shared on her page is that of Prophet Temitope Eje Jesu calling on the Lagos State government and Nigerians to protect Mohbad's father

In the clip, Prophet Temitope noted that some people might be tailing the man with sinister plans to hurt him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A video shared on Instagram by renowned Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked a significant uproar online.

The video featured a prominent clergyman, Prophet Temitope Eje Jesu, calling on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other meaningful Nigerians to help protect Mohbad's father.

A clip shared online by Iyabo Ojo of a pastor who called for special protection of Mohbad's father's life goes viral. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@og_baba1

Source: Instagram

Prophet Temitope noted in the clip that the life of Mohbad's father was in danger. He further shared that there are some persons with sinister plans to end the old man because of the things he knows about the sudden passing of his only son.

Iyabo Ojo, please help Mohbad's father - Prophet Temitope notes to actress

The clergyman went on to beg the actress Iyabo Ojo to stretch her hands of affection to Mohbad's father and not leave him desolate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that the old man knows more than he is letting off.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Prophet Temitope's video

See the comments that Prophet Temitope's video stirred online below:

@sabitalknews:

"Won threatened daddy mi. He wasn’t joking when he sang that song protect this man with immediate effect."

@onome_bae_:

"If ure not speaking English don’t bring it to d public Abeg. Put it in ur Yoruba group chat."

@real_wura:

"The man is being threatened!!He look so sad and scared at the same time!!Even for police station them fit don warn am not to say anything.Nigeria is messed up."

@starboya.k.a47:

"They should not only do an Autopsy of what killed mohbad oo, they should also do an Autopsy of when he died cos me I no believe mohbad was fully dead when they buried him."

@officialjbaby_:

"The man is under threat cos he equally knows Alot.. I pray God turns the counsel of the adversary to foolishness..oh Lord dethrone all the evil people in govt n grant us victory..."

@mide_cuddlez:

"Pls ma if you have time pay a condolence visit to that man … that man is going through a lot."

@olowo_21:

"The man needs to act like a man honestly, this life na one and they already took your son, I see no reason why e should be scared to the truth even if it’s a secret interview, he should do so."

@damy_sax:

"Hello everyone I can tell you that the man needs true protection. He’s getting thinner daily. He’s not eating or sleeping. His light got shut out and everyone thinks he’s involved in it or he’s the one that did it. He might k!ll himself because of all these, trust me."

@catalyst1434:

"I certainly agree. There is something that man is protecting. He knows more and he is a prime witness."

@therealafrocandy:

"I honestly was about to post that, after thoroughly interrogating him they should keep him hidden and protected cos these guys will try to take him out, I believe he is under a lot of pressure, threats and oaths and will crack and tell all soon."

Iyabo Ojo shares why Zinoleesky betrayed Mohbad

Legit.ng recently reported that Iyabo Ojo went online to reveal why it was difficult for Zinoleesky to part ways with Naira Marley and his Marlian Records.

During one of her Instagram Live sessions, the actress revealed that there was little Zino could have done to help Mohbad.

Iyabo also shared that Zino is younger than Mohbad, skinnier and looks like someone who could break if the slightest pressure was applied to him.

Source: Legit.ng