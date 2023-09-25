Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor is happy that her husband is marking another birthday and she wrote a long note to celebrate him

In the note, she praised and prayed for her mother-in-law for raising a good son who takes care of this family

Impressed by everything written about him, her husband responded by wishing her birthday too

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor has taken to Instagram to honour her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, as he marked his birthday today.

The mother of one who usually salutes her husband for all his good deeds didn't allow his birthday to go without praying for him.

Actress Linda Ejiofor Gushes about Hubby on His Birthday: “Your Mum Raised a Beautiful Son" Photo Credit @ihuomalindaejiofor/ @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Linda Ejiofor prays for mother-in-law

The talented actress also prayed for her mother-in-law for her excellent work in raising a good son.

She thanked God that they both ended up as husband and wife. The mother of one also prayed for her husband to be mentioned in the corridor of power among good people.

Take a look at the note Linda wrote to her husband below

Reactions trail Linda Ejiofor's letter to husband

@ibrahimsuleimanofficial:

"Awwwww my baby! This caption is everything! I love you, happy birthday to you too"

@atoeoluchi:

"Happy birthday to our love no wonder he's so special,# September"

@ngzagu:

"Happy birthday oko Ihuoma..... patiently waiting for the naughty video"

@anniesalis1:

"Happiest birthday dear Ibrahim, thanks for being a good husband to my girl"

@officialchioma_godson:

"@ibrahimsuleimanofficial, happy birthday sir. Thank you for taking care of our Queen in the West. May the Lord crown this year with his goodness for you"

@artsypersonalisations:

"Happy Birthday to the King of your heart. May your love continue to blossom".

@elmambadiweofficial:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite couple !! Love you guys"

@celebratingcelebs:

"Happy birthday to your baby daddy. May he always have laughter nd joy. I celebrate him. Love you both"

@seyitheniftymum:

"Happy birthday to your wonderful hubby, God bless him and keep him always"

@eater_dom_com:

"Happy birthday Daddy Keon. mama we are tuned already let the fun begin pls wait till Keon returns from school cos I want to heAr him talk"

Linda Ejiofor pens sweet note to son on birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor wrote a beautiful message to mark her son's birthday a few months ago.

Keon, the son of the actress, marked his birthday in July, and his mother prayed for him. Some celebrities also joined in praying for the child's future.

Their baby has been a source of joy to the couple since they gave birth to him.

