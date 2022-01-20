Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has recounted how he self-zoned himself when dealing with his colleague turned wife, Ihuoma Linda-Ejiofor

The film star noted that he always felt she was out of his league so he self-zoned himself and remained her homie

Suleiman however admitted that it was a clown move seeing as they are now happily married with a child

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has shared the funny story of how he zoned himself despite his feelings for his colleague turned wife, Ihuoma Linda-Ejiofor.

Taking to his Twitter page, Suleiman shared that it had taken him several months to realise that Ihuoma actually had feelings for him.

Actor Ibrahim Suleiman shares how he felt he was out of his wife's league.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, he always regarded her as someone who was way out of his league so he decided to self-zone and remain her homie.

The film star however concluded his post by admitting that doing that was a clown move.

In his words:

“It took me monthsssss to realise that Ihuoma had feelings for me, because I was so sure she was out of my league. I even self-zoned myself as her homie."

See his tweet below:

He added that she wanted to drop kick him when he finally realised she liked him.

Note that Ibrahim Suleiman and Ihuoma Linda-Ejiofor are now happily married with a cute baby boy.

Nigerians react

Iamadominican:

“Sometimes true love remains casual to both partners because they fail to open up their feelings to each other hence leading some to accept the wrong persons while still nursing a feeling for another.”

Heisvictor:

“With them marriage seems interesting.”

Fashion_magicblog:

“Their marriage and banky /adusuwa is one relationship admire so much.”

Ayo__bello:

“It always seems impossible until it's done- Nelson Mandela I cover your marriage with the precious blood of Jesus, it will not fail.”

Dread_by_black:

“Marriage is a noooo for me,goodluck to you guys sha.”

Fashiondoctor19:

“Every spirit of breakfast in 2022 should be rejected IJN .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng