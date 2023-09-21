Family members gathered to celebrate with a lady who achieved her dream of becoming a pilot

In a trending video, the lady was seen in her uniform and clutching a beautiful bouquet

People on TikTok took to the comment section of the video to join the celebration and congratulate her

A lady has successfully become the first person in her family to qualify as a pilot.

In a heartwarming video posted by @ngcwelekazimakuleni, the lady showed when she finished her training and graduated from a flying school.

The lady was decorated as a private pilot. Photo credit: TikTok/@ngcwelekazimakuleni.

Source: TikTok

Ngcwelekazi was clutching a beautiful bouquet handed to her by her family to celebrate her graduation.

Lady celebrates graduating as a pilot

She was all smiles and happiness as she was decorated as a certified private pilot.

Ngcwelekazi revealed in the video that she was the first person in her family to become a pilot.

She captioned the video:

"First Pilot of the family… GRATEFUL."

TikTok users took to the video's comment section to shower her with many congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate lady who became a pilot

@lokomelanin said:

"I’m proud of her without even knowing her."

@Hallebberry commented:

"Beauty and the brains and that’s on our queen. Many safe and happy flights."

@Hlobisa Shongwe commented:

"You are so shy, it’s so cute."

@thandobongiwensel said:

"Black excellence. Proud of you sis."

@kairodeevanchiey said:

"Good example to all ladies out there."

@asimbonge onomusa said:

"Congratulations. Future pilots let's gather here."

@Pillow said

"You just made your mom proud, darling. It's every parent's dream to see their own prosper."

@NoM commented:

"I’ve never been more proud of someone I do not even know. Congratulations you’re a star."

@Kachi reacted:

"When I grow up, I want to be a pilot. Do you still remember? Congratulations to you."

