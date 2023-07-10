Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor has celebrated her son Keon with kind words as he turns 3

The excited mother took to her social media to rain prayers on Keon as she prayed for a brighter future for him

Her fans including celebrities gushed at how cute Keon is and also prayed for him as he grows in age and expressing her love for him

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor has celebrated the birthday of her son Keon with Ibrahim Suleiman. The excited actress took to her social media pages to pen a beautiful message to her boy as he clocks 3.

Nollywood Actress, Linda Ejiofor Pens Sweet Note To Her Son On His 3rd Birthday Photo:@ihuomalindaejiofor

Source: Instagram

Linda took to her Instagram page to share the pictures of the boy and wrote:

"Happy 3rd Birthday my Sonshine It feels like yesterday you were born and we did your first photoshoot, and second and 3rd ( that involved a lot of crying and screaming). But now look at you, a pro at saying cheese!!!

KIS!!! Mama and Dada love you so much, God blessed us enormously when he sent you to us. You’re our heartbeat , our Hope , and our Joy.

May God bless you always , May his light shine upon you ALWAYS, May his Grace , favor and Blessing never depart from you. You shall know God and love him, like He knows you and loves you.

Amen!!! I love you my KIS. ALWAYS "

Netizens reacts to Linda Ejiofor's post

Many well wishes and fans prayed for the boy to grow in wisdom and wealth.

See some reactions below:

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Tooo cute! Happy Birthday Keonnnn"

@adenikeoyetunde:

"keon the Great! Happy Birthday fine boy"

@gloriaanozieyoung:

"Look at how big and handsome you are. God bless you Son. Grow!!!"

@omaluhe:

"Awwwwwwwwww! So grown . Happy birthday King Keon ❤️. May God bless, protect and guide you all the days of your life. You are an early achiever who will surpass all human expectations! The Lord himself will direct your steps to greatness in Jesus name…Amen"

@yominikoro:

"He is blessed and highly favoured, a wonder to behold. May he grow up in the grace of God, arise to call you blessed in Jesus name. Happy birthday Keon"

@ goodnessrex:

"Omo! See all cuteness in just one person happy birthday to him"

@eclecticchiggy:

"My Oshione. No just worry. Aunty is coming. I love you."

Source: Legit.ng