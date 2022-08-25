Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor recently sparked second pregnancy rumours on social media after she participated in a TikTok game

The movie star shared an interesting post about being pregnant, and a number of fans congratulated her

Others, however, found her post amusing and they laughed hard while the rest joked that she would give birth to twins

Popular Nigerian actress, Linda Ejiofor, recently teased fans about having a second pregnancy with an online game.

Taking to her Instagram account, the film star shared a video of a TikTok game she participated in to determine if she was pregnant or not.

According to the game, flowers would bloom in her hands if she was pregnant, and that was exactly what happened despite her trying to change the outcome.

Actress Linda Ejiofor teases fans about second pregnancy. Photos: @ihuomalindaejiofor

Despite the game’s result, Linda did not seem keen on the idea of being pregnant with a second child, and she cried out in the post's caption.

She wrote:

“God abeg oh I’m not ready. #Jokes #WhatIfJokesOnMe #”

See the funny video below:

Congratulations pour in for Linda Ejiofor

The actress’ fans were amused by the outcome of the game, and many of them played along by congratulating her. Read some comments below:

Lalaakindoju:

“ God will just send you twins.”

Chefnshopper;

“Congratulations in advance my fave ‍♀️‍♀️”

Dareynow:

“ Mama 2”

Elsieokpocha:

“Congratulations”

Eddiemadaki:

“Congratulations oh ! ”

Stessydiamond:

“Congratulations ”

Feyzomua:

“Lmao. Congrats boogie.”

Abisolah__:

“Congratulations mama”

Obiageli_e:

“ bloom baby, bloom.”

Zvlv:

“You threw away the flower I feel you hun.”

Ahneetar:

“Amen o…flower get back up and enter that hand…stay in that palm in Jesus name…Amen .”

Interesting.

