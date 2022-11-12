Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman has taken to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary

Sharing a video of moments with his actress wife Linda Ejiofor, Suleiman revealed how long their relationship has been even before marriage

The father of pone also listed the many things his wife has been to him while thanking her for everything

Nollywood stars Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have been married for four years, and on their fourth anniversary on November 11, the actor penned a beautiful note to the mother of his son.

Taking to his Instagram page, Suleiman revealed that he was in love with Linda for five years even before they got married.

Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman celebrate anniversary Photo credit: @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

He continued by revealing how brand new the love and affection from his wife feels every time and how much peace she brings him.

The actor also wrote:

"You are my favourite celebrity, my prayer partner, my #1 hype woman, my best friend. Thank you, for everything. You make me laugh EVERYDAY, and you remind me of my Mommy in many different ways. I am so glad I found you, for I indeed found a good thing. I love you. You know this."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate the Suleimans

nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Anniversaryyyy❤️"

barbkazol:

"Awwwwww this una love too sweet oh Happy anniversary to you both. Many many more to come in Jesus name. Amen "

ussyfizzy:

"Happy anniversary my family! "

titiibukun:

"Happy Anniversary to you and yours. God bless your home ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

isabeldii:

"Awwwww…. Glory to God! A Blessed Anniversary to the Suleimans!! Your love is very beautiful and encouraging to behold! I pray you both walk in the love and empowerment the Lord provides to walk this marital journey successfully in Jesus’ name….Amen!!!"

wealthyschola:

"@ibrahimsuleimanofficial @ihuomalindaejiofor Happy anniversary to one of the most sweetest couples I know!♥️"

marys2pretty:

"Happy 4th anniversary beautiful people! Indeed your home is blessed and beautiful ❤️❤️"

structured_spaces:

"Happy Anniversary my favorite people (la familia) ❤️❤️❤️ like wine, may ur love get sweeter as the years go bye "

gina.allename:

"Happy 4th wedding anniversary to you and your pretty wife ❤️❤️. You both are so cute , cool, funny and intentional about your marital life. Thanks for serving us great content always here. Your home is blessed "

