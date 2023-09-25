An upcoming singer identified as Malo's tribute to the late singer Mohbad is trending on social media

Malo caused a buzz with the new song as he sounded like YBNL label boss and singer Olamide

While the new song has stirred emotions among netizens, many couldn't help but point out the similarity between Malo and Olamide's voice

The death of singer Mohbad at 27 has continued to trend on social media as celebrities and fans have made use of different platforms to pay tribute to the former Marlian signee.

However, a young singer identified as Maro has, however, left many talking with his new song in honour of Mohbad.

Upcoming singer Maro drops new song in honour of Mohbad. Credit: @_olwmaro @Olamide @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In the tribute song, Maro sounded exactly like Nigerian music star and YBNL label owner Olamide.

Maro dropped some rap verses in Yoruba and the English language in honour of Mohbad.

Listen to the trending song by Maro below:

Reactions as upcoming singer sings like Olamide

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the new tribute song to Mohbad as many applauded Maro.

See their comments below:

hi_ham_h.money:

"Love this, Thought it was Badoo in the first place."

hesu.re4jeff:

"Mario kindly text tundeendnut that you made the hit."

khapy_reloaded:

"Omo na you steal Baddo voice successfully."

kiut_abdool:

"You're on bro. Untimely death is not our potion inshallah."

_thare3irth:

"Broo you’ve got a really great voice fr! I pray people start to pay attention to your art real soon!."

romanticah__:

"I don hear am like 20 times now."

destinyayomi01:

"Hey bro where you got your Talent from."

escaliba112:

"Bro, one you have a voice like @olamide, furthermore you have almost the same look when he was your age, I guess you should reach out to him, hopefully he will take you under his wing as there is nothing wrong with artist having the same voice working together, the contents they sing about will surely differentiate them. Baddo and Dagrin sounded alike, Isolate and 9ice sounded alike."

