Leicester, United Kingdom - Former presidential aspirant and general overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has waded into the conversation surrounding the tragic and mysterious demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Ileriolu­wa Aloba, known as MohBad.

During his sermon in Leicester, United Kingdom, at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, Pastor Bakare said the late reaped the reward of his actions while alive.

Pastor Bakare said the late rapper's bad company led to his tragic demise. Photo Credit: Mohbad/Pastor Tunde Bakare

According to Leadership, he said:

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? MohBad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth."

Pastor Bakare speaks on effect of bad name

He, however, stated that he does not blame the late rapper as he asked the congregation, "Is MohBad a good name?"

Pastor Bakare narrated how an old man who drives a commercial vehicle nicknamed himself "Eṣu", a Yoruba word meaning "The Devil" in English.

The cleric said they hailed him by the name everywhere the driver went, and he answered them with joy and excitement.

He said:

“Everywhere he went, people hailed him as Eṣu, and he would acknowledge them.

“The day he crashed the car, and he killed people, and they threw him behind jail when he was brought out, he said ‘Mee se Eṣu Mee se Eṣu’ (I am not the devil).”

