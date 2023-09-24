Still mourning the beloved Nigerian singer Mohbad, fans and music enthusiasts found solace in the heartfelt poetry penned by actress Bukola Arugba

Bukola's eulogy resonated deeply with many, who didn't hesitate to pour their hearts out while they calmoured for justice

The movie star's tribute captured the complex emotions surrounding Mohbad's departure, providing comfort to many of his fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As fans and music lovers continue to grieve the sudden death of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, actress Bukola Arugba has written a poignant poem about the departed.

Many young Nigerians have found solace in the eulogy since she shared the video of her rendition online

Actress Bukola Arugba's poem for Mohbad pierces the hearts of mourners Credit: @iammohbad, @oluwabukola_arugba

Source: Instagram

Since its release, the viral clip has had over 85,000 reactions and over 5,000 comments, a testament to the massive effect of the late singer's demise.

Bukola, in her tribute, demanded to know why Mohbad's silence was louder than when he sought the public's help. And why his absence became more tormenting than when he was around to disturb the people around him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below

Actress Bukola's tribute sparks reactions online

See how netizens mourned:

dollypi.on.point:

"It's his beautiful Sad eyes for me. It tells the state of his soul and spirit. The eyes never lies, they are truly the windows to the soul. Check on your family and friends . RIP Mohbad but Imole lives forever."

_abykeh_:

"Imole is the definition of ‘You don’t value what you have until you lose them’."

fellycute1:

"His death is so so painful, I just feel he should just come back to life☹️."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Not me crying again after promising myself not to cry again."

princess_detutu_22:

"Hmmmn his silence is now so loud ,the whole world is hearing it. Sleepless nights for everybody. God please give Imole Ilerioluwa the perfect peace he has always wanted."

olayiwola_taiwo_5568:

"We all failed him…we listened to his music, we enjoyed the rhythm , we enjoyed the sound, but we never understand the lyrics, we don’t feel nothing about his screaming….we are all sorry Mohbad ."

Davido, Falz perform at Mohbad’s tribute concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz and Davido performed in front of an enormous crowd at Mohbad's tribute night.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng