During a recent lavish event in Italy, the music star Burna Boy, and Anthony Joshua, the two-time former undisputed world heavyweight champion, had a pleasant meeting.

Burna and the famed boxer both emanated rich confidence in their expertly curated outfits courtesy of the prestigious fashion label BOSS.

Burna Boy and Anthony Joshua's link up in Italy sparks warm reactions Credit: @benny7gg, @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

A viral video captured the electric moment these two titans engaged in a captivating conversation that held netizens spellbound.

The Last Last hitmaker went on to compliment the sportsman's outfit before engaging a warm handshake.

See the video below

Burna Boy and Anthony Joshua's meeting sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@DANIAOFKD:

"two heavyweights in their domain."

@JOCEAN_PLUTER:

"Make BURNA do wetin him talk for wey too big."

@IgbokweNonxo:

"Game recognise Gam!"

@TheRealA_J:

"Why is he always smoking?."

@Jeweltheegreat1:

"Two kings. winning"

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to top the UK Album Chart

The singer recently became the first and only African artist to top the UK album chart with I Told Them.

The UK official chart confirmed the news on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He came close to winning the award with last year's "Love, Damini," which peaked at number two in the UK album charts.

Burna Boy's postponed South African concert, Mzansi link it AKA

Mara South Africans always remember. Amidst the postponement of the Nigerian singer Burna Boy's concert, an old tweet from AKA's timeline resurfaced to stir drama.

AKA's tweet sparked a heated conversation online about how, if he were still alive, he would have a field day regarding Burna Boy.

Netizens flooded Twitter with their own opinions, with some siding with Burna, claiming that AKA was the problematic one.

Source: Legit.ng