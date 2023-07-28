Veteran Nollywood actor, Abija, is now a new car owner to the joy of many fans on social media

The Yoruba movie star was able to get a new car after well-meaning Nigerians donated to him when he pleaded for a vehicle online

The heartwarming video of Abija’s reaction to his new car has touched fans online as they reacted to the news

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Abija, with real name Tajudeen Oyewole, is now the latest celebrity car owner around.

Just recently, the much loved movie veteran was blessed with a new car by his well-meaning fans who donated to him.

Fans react as veteran actor Abija becomes car owner. Photos: @kamo_state, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

It all started when younger actor and skitmaker, Kamo State, took to his official Instagram page to share a video of Abija appealing to Nigerians to help him with a car.

According to Abija, he would have begged for accommodation first but one of his children had taken it upon themselves to sort that out. He also opened up about how another actor, Jigan Babaoja, had helped him get a car many years ago before the vehicle eventually became unmotorable.

Just a week after the video was posted on Kamo State’s Instagram page, many well-meaning Nigerians donated to the actor and a car was soon bought for Abija.

Kamo State then posted another video showing the moment Abija received his brand new car. The actors were in awe of the clean state of the vehicle and the veteran movie star proceeded to show his appreciation to Nigerians.

In the video, Abija prayed for all his well-wishers as he thanked them for their generosity in contributing to get him a car.

Another video which was posted on blogger @temilolasobola’s page showed Abija singing and dancing for joy over his new car.

Netizens celebrate with actor Abija over his brand new car

The heartwarming videos of actor Abija’s touching reaction to his new car soon made the rounds online and drew a series of comments from netizens.

Read some of them below:

Tenaciouslizzy:

“God bless this guy, who will think someone like this guy will think of him putting smiles on veterans faces like this. Other actors kept mute and just looking.”

casrald.ac.vs:

“Kabiosi…Olorun Aditu…. You are so Great and wonderful…Because you showered your mercy on us…I appreciate you.”

jagabanyoutube:

“Kamo . You're blessed. Keep it up and congrats to Baba Abija. Much deserved .”

adunniade_06:

“All this old legend needs to be well appreciated for making our childhood fun and memorable.”

bolu_watt:

“God bless you guys for making all these veterans happy ❤️.”

adunkebamidele:

“May the good Lord bless dis guy ,using his fame to help them …he’s what I can call a celebrity .”

morgan_dmw:

“Kamo dey change all this old men life’s na wetin all those werey ANTP &Tapman abii wetin dem dey call them no fit do be this smh na to dey follow politicians up & down ‍♂️. God bless you kamo ❤️❤️❤️ You’re doin well .”

adeiza__leramoh:

“Omoh, this people really changed industry mentality kudos to you @kamo_state you’ll forever be an icon to the upcoming artist and actress, cos you’ll forever be a legend…… your type is very rare to found in the industry .”

bolagykay:

“Congratulations to Baba Abija.”

Veteran actor Lalude becomes car owner after anonymous fan gave him N3m

Veteran Yoruba actor Fatai Adekunle Adatayo, better known as Lalude, has now become a car owner.

Lalude, known for his role as a herbalist in movies, was blessed with a new car thanks to comedian Kamo and some fans who donated.

The happy actor, in a video shared by Kamo, appreciated his fans for their nice gestures towards him.

