Veteran Nollywood actor, Fadeyi Oloro, is trending in the online community again weeks after his sad demise

A video spotted on social media captured the actor’s building that never got completed before he left the world

Colleague, Ade Adenrele, was also spotted in a different portion of the video showing scenes from the deceased actor’s burial ceremony

Weeks after his sad demise, veteran Nigerian actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, trended on social media again.

Legit.ng spotted a trending video that captured the late movie star’s uncompleted house, which he left behind.

From indications, construction work had also stopped on the building months before the respected thespian passed away.

Recall that before his demise, Fadeyi had also been battling his health and once showed up on media personality, Daddy Freeze’s IG live session to solicit financial aid.

Flamboyant UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, had stepped in and pledged the sum of N3 million to the ailing actor to help him get the needed treatment.

The state of Fadeyi's uncompleted building suggests that all his finances had been going towards hospital bills.

A different portion of the viral clip captured the moment a colleague, Ade Adenrele, arrived at the late actor's funeral ceremony.

Check out the video below:

Nollywood veterans storm Fadeyi Oloro's burial ceremony

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood veteran Fadeyi Oloro was laid to rest as videos from his burial ceremony emerged online.

A video showed the emotional moment the late actor's daughter shed tears while paying her last respect to him.

Veteran actors Abija, and Pa James, among others, were spotted at the event as they paid their final tributes.

