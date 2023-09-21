Gospel singer Busola Oke, aka Eleyele, recently made bold claims about veteran music promoter and marketer Gbenga Adewusi, aka Bayowa

Bayowa reacted with a lengthy post on his Instagram page, revealing the singer left his company about 11 years ago after he bought her a car

He also revealed that Busola had a child for a popular promoter in London, making her the architect of her predicament

Popular music promoter Bayowa has made an attempt to clear his name from the several allegations levelled against him by his former signee, Busola Oke.

The promoter expressed shock that after a decade of exiting his company, the gospel singer was just crying out and trying to trend with Mohbad's unfortunate death.

He added that he brought Busola up from grass to grace without sleeping with or dating her, and she has gone ahead to work with other people after him.

Bayowa further disclosed that in 2019, during her UK tour, the gospel singer dated and had a child for a London-based promoter who was a married man, causing troubles with his wife.

Unwilling to share more details, Bayowa said Busola is the architect of her problems and urged her to retrace her steps so she can bounce back in the industry.

Excerpt from his post read:

"With God on my side, I brought BUSOLA OKE ELEYELE UP from nobody to somebody without dating or seeing her nakedness. From Grass to Grace. TO GOD BE THE GLORY. She left my promotion and marketing company about ten or eleven years ago after buying her another car, and I never bothered or chased after her to come back. She has produced about 3 albums for other marketers, She produced about 5 albums marketed by herself within the period she left Bayowa Films. So why crying and calling for my head now after about ten years that I saw her last?"

Netizens react to Bayowa's post

temitope4l:

"Don’t mind her Jor boss, she marry my own uncle too when she come for visit in South Africa and she give birth within 2 years of there dating and nobody know even for naija , She ran away after 5month she delivered the baby."

i_am_amokemi:

"It's well big daddy the Almighty God will never put you to shame "

gbemiola123:

"Hmmmmmmn!!! It is well o. When they say people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones they won't listen, some people are shameless sha smh, you had a baby for somebody's husband in South Africa, and other one for another person's husband in UK and you are blaming Bayowa for your waywardness, you no get shame at all"

ash_carely:

"You can only lie bout a dead man, not a man who is alive. Baami e soro so ke "

demiladeayokunle:

"I don't even know Gbenga, but, truth be told. Busola lived a larger and bigger life before she even became bigger. With the small money she made from Eleyele, we her neighbours in Magodo then saw shege from her and her younger sister."

officialaycovenant:

"Why she no talk since self....lol..Why now?"

