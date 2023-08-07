Rita Edochie has taken to social media to make fun of Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin

The actor had shared a video of his father and Judy on a movie set as a way to discredit the fact Pete Edochie said he didn't know about her

Rita, in a post on her Instagram page, said Yul and his second wife will explain till they get tired

Yul Edochie has sparked reactions with a video trying to discredit his father, Pete Edochie's statement about not knowing his second wife, Judy Austin.

The move has earned the filmmaker backlash, and his aunt Rita Edochie, a huge supporter of his first wife, May, has taunted him.

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post on Yul Photo credit: @peteedochie/Yul Edochie/@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress shared a video of herself on her page and, in the caption, laughed over the fact that Yul Edochie is trying to find a way to defend himself.

She also asked when an obvious movie scene should be used as evidence against Pete Edochie.

"No evidence, una go explain tire. Drama devil was picked through the help of hired Ogbomnanu workers in Onitsha. So bikonu since when movie picture don turn una go see evidence?"

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post

egroeg80:

"Yul is a d!srespectful child, the father must be groaning."

jfkennedy461:

"Our dearest 'may' run‍♀️ for your life and that of your kids, don't look back less you turn ta a salty stone like that lot's wife in the Bible, if they can redicule papa pete like this, there is nothing they cant do to you."

udofficials:

"It is Judy that made that post on Yul's page. She has completely taken over Yul's page. It is a pity."

sererose7:

"Judy is a shameless roadside concubine, Judy has turned yul into a vegetable. Chaiii so like this Judy wants turn yul against his own dad?"

amaranne_tv:

"Mama don mind them, them go explain tire "

