A video of YBNL Princess calling out his former record label boss, Olamide, has generated mixed reactions among fans of the singer

She accused Olamide of refusing to give her security personnel to follow her to school when she was still a student

The singer told Olamide to accept that he is an influential person, so he should stop lying to artists signed to his label

Temmie Ovwasa, known as YBNL Princess, has taken to social media to call out his former record label boss, Olamide and made serious accusations against him.

Ovwasa was signed to Yahoo Boy No Laptop Nation, YBNL, for some years before leaving the record label because she was not treated well.

She revealed that Olamide has been lying to his artistes and has refused to tell them how powerful he is as a singer.

YBNL Princess reveals she was almost kidnapped

Ovwasa said she was almost kidnapped when she was in school because Olamide didn't give her guards to protect her.

She also said that information from those close to her saved her from being a victim of kidnappers who would have gone to Olamide for ransom.

Temmie accuses Olamide of abandoning some artiste

The singer also claimed that Olamide left some of his artiste vulnerable, and they became targets of attack from thugs. She also she is not afraid to die, and she does not fear that she will be hunted because of the video she made.

In her word

"After Olamide signed me, I went back to school without security. I was traveling from Ogbomoso to Ilorin every day. When i got to school, if not because i have friends in the street that came to me and told me to leave the hostel, I would have been kidnapped"

Watch the video here

Temmie Ovwasa's video sparks reaction

Netizens slammed the singer for distracting them from mourning Mohbad. Some also stated that she should have exceeded expectations before asking for a guard.

