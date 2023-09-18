Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s son has continued to receive goodwill from the music star's many fans

It has been gathered that over N15 million has been raised so far for the late music star’s 5-months old son, Light

The news of the huge donation gotten for Mohbad’s son got many Nigerians advising the singer’s widow on how to spend it

Much loved singer, Mohbad’s death has now led to many well-meaning Nigerians to raise funds for his son.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohbad’s 24-year-old widow had cried out about how their son is just five-months old.

In a new development, it has been gathered that over N15 million has been raised for the late singer’s son, Light.

Popular music producer, Samklef, took to his official Instagram page to announce the total amount that had been raised. According to him, as at Monday, September 18, 2023, N15,567,300 has been raised for the young child.

In his words:

“Here is the total money raise as at this morning for mohbad son. N15,567,300

God bless you all for all you do and for fighting for imole he was an Angel among us. #justiceformohbad.”

Reactions as Nigerians donate over N15 million to Mohbad’s son

The news of the N15 million donated so far to the late Mohbad’s young son was met with a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them resorted to advising the late singer’s widow on how to spend the money. according to majority of them, the wife and child should leave Nigeria.

lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala:

“She should just leave this country with our little mohbad. It's well is all I can say.”

orientation_glance:

“Abeg Samflef make una help the woman and the baby go the Canada when them be one go before. God bless you man Respect ✊.”

alihy_de_bossman:

“Pls before handling this money to the wife pls let them run a DNA on the child while the bring out the corps to be sure pls becos this case is complicated anyone is a suspect..”

official__pounds:

“Before giving her this money let her know that she need to leave Naija and stop to cast or post her location for security purpose. Thanks alot small mohbad you will surely shine ✨ .”

lujaking01:

“In whatever way the money is shared, please don’t leave his parents out, they are the only one who lost totally, whatever is given to the child is directly given to the wife and her families. The reason we all dislike the father is the people going to interview him and asking unnecessary questions. Mohbad’s parents will still want to have access to the child and take care of their grandchild their little way. Na only the parent no fit born child way go be like am, the wife fit marry another man anytime. My opinion.”

Gold_bby23:

“Omo❤️…God go help them ❤️she should take him out of this country pls.”

deariesworldevents:

“The money donated to them should be kept out of social media. I don't think it is safe.”

o_seunabiodun:

“The wife should just take this baby and leave Nigeria ASAP because his family will not allow her have rest of mind.”

ola_mide200:

“Pls the mother shld try all her possible best and relocate with this child, plss oooo.”

adeolahh_:

“Please stop posting all this money and the amount! Moh dad go start dey yarn for his rubbish interview videos now how he’s suppose to be getting all this money instead of the 5 month old boy.”

