Popular Nigerian Fuji singer Alabi Pasuma extended a warm condolence to Mohbad's wife and son

The indigenous Yoruba star presented the deceased's wife and little son, Liam, with a generous sum of N1 million

Fans and netizens took to various social media platforms to appreciate the musical legend, while others pointed out what else they demanded from him

Prominent Fuji star, Alabi Pasuma, on Sunday, September 18, 2023, reportedly gave the late Nigerian singer Mohbad's wife and son Liam a sum of N1m.

Days after the 27-year-old Afrobeats singer's passing, he shared his deed of compassion on his Instagram page.

Pasuma sends N1m to Mohbad's wife and son Credit: @iammohbad, @officalpasuma

Source: Instagram

After Mohbad passed away on September 12, kindhearted people in the entertainment space have donated money to help his father, wife, and only son.

See the screenshot of the transaction below

Pasuma's gift to Mohbad's wife and son sparks reactions

The singer's fans flocked to the comment area to thank him for his good act

See their comments below:

paidbwoy_:

"Normal na the papa be thus say na wife dem Dey give money."

adunni_____xo:

"Not only money, lend your voice too."

phemzy_4ktrey:

"God bless him ❤️."

ayomi_hinny_aj:

"they should exhume mOHBAD body please . If TRUSLY He IS dead then we will give befitting burial Not dat Shallow grave."

lezzieboy_:

"Papa wey gather money for him to go school una no send ham money smh."

aremu_stoner:

"Make them try Dey send to his dad too … maybe he go stop the nonsense he Dey talk."

josh7_t:

"Girl wey use juju on mohbad wey una still dey give money where she and her mother put Mohbad 2 arcas and 1 ploy of land. This life if you don marry ijebu girl nah big mistake you make because you don marry their mother with it they will always be after your life and your properties nah people wey dey send her money I blame sha."

Nigerians drag Naira Marley as he mourns Mohbad

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and fast-rising artist Zinoleesky expressed their sadness over Mohbad's death on social media.

Mohbad, who died at 27, was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records in 2019 and left in October 2022.

Before quitting the label, he had conflicts with his boss, Naira Marley, and accused him and his crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse. Legit.ng captured some of the triggering comments to Naira's grieving.

Source: Legit.ng