After the tragic passing of his former signee Mohbad, Naira Marley, the Nigerian music executive of Marlian House has lost a huge number of followers on Instagram

This started effectively with several viral videos showing the mistreatment the deceased got from him and his associates, including Sammy Larry

Legit.ng's latest update on Wednesday morning disclosed that over half a million Instagram users have unfollowed the street-pop sensation

Popular Nigerian controversial singer Azeez Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, has lost over half of a million Instagram followers, one week after the death of his ex-signee Mohbad.

Naira Marley had 7.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, September 12, the day Mohbad died, but the number dropped after several clips showed him and his cronies, including Sammy Larry, harassing and mistreating the deceased.

As of the time Legit.ng checked on Wednesday morning, over 500,000 individuals had unfollowed the street pop artist, dropping his followers down to 6.9 million.

Despite the lack of evidence, videos trending on social media after Mohbad died on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, have angered grieving music fans globally, who demand justice.

Internet users react to Naira Marley's drop in followers

am_zeeno:

"let's keep going the goal is 3 followers."

bleesnews:

"this one will see himself in Part 5! #JusticeForMohbad ."

nigerianlazychef:

"He even put Imole’s world on his bio. The gas lighting from this human is epic."

chi_4_real:

"Naria Marley,Sam Larry,all of una na so una go Dey go down,this won’t be d usual wey after 1yr Nigerians to begin vibe to marlins song,we don bandarlians music for life."

sir_eltee:

"Nigerians have unfollowed him massively but he’s been buying Chinko followers. ‍♂️ This is just the beginning."

weeneebaby:

"Is Nigeria not stressful enough, than taking someone’s life Omo mohbad, You will always be in our heart️."

opeyemi_luxe_abay;

"Remember the target guys Till 3 followers ."

iameniolamyde:

"Nah Pakistan and Bangladesh followers this boy go buy las las."

How Ikorodu youths secured Mohbad’s grave

The vibrant youths of Ikorodu community surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim is expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct autopsy, toxicology and histology tests on it.

In that regard, the youths of the community where the late singer grew and was also laid to rest, have taken it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while they wait for the police authorities to arrive.

Source: Legit.ng