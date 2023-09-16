Late singer Mohbad's father has reacted to the claims linking Marlian label boss Naira Marley to his death

The singer's father, in an interview, said no one can say it was Naira Marley as the singer was not present at the time of Mohbad's death

Mohbad's dad also opened up on how allegations about him being on substance, sparking reactions

Singer Mohbad's death has remained a heated topic on and off social media, sparking different controversies and rumours within the music industry.

As netizens react to Mohbad's death, his former label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Lerry, have been at the centre of discussions.

Mohbad's dad speaks on son's demise. Credit: @iammohbad @nairamarley

Mohbad's dad reacts to rumour linking Naira Marley to his death

In a recent interview with Sight, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, debunked the claims about Naira Marley being linked to his son's death.

According to Mohbad's dad, no one could link Naira Marley to his son's death as the Marlian boss was absent when he died.

Mohbad's dad reacts to reports about Mohbad being beaten

The singer's dad revealed he tried to reach out to Naira Marley when reports of him being beaten in Marlian's house emerged online

He also debunked allegations about Mohbad being on substance.

“On the day my son was beaten in Marlians house, they said he was doing drgs but I know my son, he didn’t do drg cos I saw him that day," Mohbad’s father said.

Watch the video from Mohbad's dad's interview below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad comment

See some of the comments below:

precious101to:

"I don’t trust dis man because his story no clear."

its_s_authentic:

"Why don't you ask reasons for the early bury as a Christian and Why is Autopsy not carried out as well?"

official_tobbierichie:

"E be like say this man self collect money for this guy death ,see rubbish ....its clear that naira know about samlarrry bursting into a video shoot scene, This man is just calm as if his son is still coming back to world ."

