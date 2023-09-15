Singer Portable signee Young Duu has expressed his displeasure at netizens making death wishes for him

Young Duu shared a voice note of a man praying to God to take him and bring back the late singer Mohbad

The Zeh Nation signee, who was furious about the death wish, fired back at his haters as he stressed he surpassed Mohbad's level

A video of controversial singer Portable Zazu's signee, Young Duu, reacting to viral death wishes directed against him has gone viral on social media.

This was after some netizens were seen dropping ‘God bring Mohbad, take Young Duu’ comments on social media following the former Marlian signee's death.

Portable’s signee shares voice note as he reacts to death wish. Credit: @portablebaeby @iammohbad

Not stopping there, Young Duu also shared a voice note sent to him on his Instagram page as a man was heard wishing him death while praying to God to bring back Mohbad.

Young Duu blows hot over death wish

The Zeh Nation signee, in a voice note, expressed displeasure over the negative wish as he hit out at those wishing him death.

Young Duu stressed that the late Mohbad reached a level he is yet to attain, as he said he wants to get to that stage and possibly surpass it, too.

Listen to Young Duu's voice note as shared via Gossipmill below:

Netizens react as Young Duu blows hot in voice note

See some of the comments below:

tecybeautypalace:

"How do people get the audacity to say certain things? Omoooooo I can’t laugh."

thekingisrael:

"Why would you make such a statement?"

unbothered_yossy:

"So I finally smile ."

tushboy_omobello:

"I didn’t have a real laugh in two days but this one ."

anon_mjr:

"I no wan laugh but Nigerians na werey."

evakidbtc:

"Person no fit dey in sad mood in peace … una go just dey make person laugh… na to off data sleep self."

Davido pay tribute to Mohbad at his Timeless show

Davido warmed hearts with a video of him paying tribute to Mohbad at his ‘Timeless‘ show in Manchester.

The singer was seen in a video speaking to fans who attended the event to watch him perform about how it isn’t usually easy for singers.

This was after the DMW label boss had gifted Mohbad's dad N2m.

