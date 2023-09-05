Popular actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham is celebrating her birthday today, September 5, after leading the countdown for days

The mum of one had earlier shared a beautiful photo of her in a gorgeous blue outfit as she awaited her special day

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress announced her age as she shared her official birthday photos

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham turned 43 on Tuesday, September 5, and has been well celebrated by fans, colleagues and her family members.

Toyin Abraham celebrates birthday with gorgeous photos Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In the photo to mark her special day, the actress rocked a beautiful ivory dress with details around the neck and bust area.

The look required minimal accessorising, and Toyin's glam team understood the assignment.

In a post on her page, the filmmaker threw netizens into a subtraction dilemma with how she announced her age. The actress wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I am 63 minus 20 years old today❤️"

See the photo below:

Another look the actress blessed fans and colleagues with was in a blue number. The mum of one looked stunning in a sleeveless blue fringe dress.

The highlight of the dress was the dramatic fishtail collar at the back of her neck. Toyin used the photo to countdown to her special day.

See the photos below:

How did Toyin Abraham's husband celebrate her?

The actress' husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, shared a beautiful photo of his wife on his Instagram page. The actor gushed over her and prayed for her.

"Happy birthday Iyawo mi @toyin_abraham I pray that as you celebrate today may every burden in your life be removed IJN (Amen) Love you babe."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Toyin Abraham

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to her page with prayers and birthday wishes.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

debbie_shokoya:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Blessed Woman. God Bless You Ma’am. World best."

bukunmioluwasina:

"Happy birthday GM. Lots of love from me to you❤️"

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you special one."

9jaconnect:

"Happy birthday world best tia , more years to come IJN."

kazeemadegboyegakola:

"The post I was waiting for is here A scintillating and blessed happy birthday World best. Long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

realmercyaigbe:

"Kimon "

ceo_masterpiece:

"Happy birthday ma ❤️❤️. Wishing you many more years of blessings and fulfillment."

stevesodiya:

"Birthday girl looking fly."

Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett prays for Toyin Abraham

It was an emotional moment for Toyin Abraham as veteran movie star Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett arrived at her Malaika movie set.

In the clip shared BY the filmmaker, she met the older woman by her car with flowers in hand and a team of people.

Toyin burst into tears as the Nollywood veteran gushed over her, prayed for her and thanked her for honouring her.

Source: Legit.ng