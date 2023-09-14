A beautiful woman has surprised netizens on the TikTok app after relocating to a 'little' village situated in England

According to her, she took a sudden decision to pack her bags, quit her job and relocate to another city

Many netizens in the comments section raised questions about how she makes money while living in the village

An English lady with the handle @hercountryliving on TikTok has shared her surprising relocation story.

The beautiful lady suddenly packed her bags, quit her 8-6 job, and relocated to a 'little' village located in the city of England.

Lady living abroad quits her job, relocates Photo credit: FatCamera/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with event described in this story.

Source: Getty Images

In the video, she reiterated that it was the best decision she ever made and has no regrets about it.

Video raises curiosity about lady's financial stability after quitting job and relocating

Despite her positive outlook on her new life in the village, netizens in the comments section have been curious about how she can sustain herself financially.

Many have raised questions about her source of income and how she manages to make money while living in the little village.

Reactions trail video of lady who quit her job and moved to England

Netizens have taken turns to share their thoughts via the comments section.

@julia girl commented:

“And how do you make money?”

@Sistastoryteller said:

“I was in a little village in England in Sept of 22. All I can say is l've never been so board in my life.”

@Ulyssa Mendez reacted:

“Everyone makes this video. But no one says how they did it, how much money it took, and what job do they have now.”

@Casev said:

“I lived in England for a while. Loved it but it's soooo expensive there.”

@AIMSTER said:

“I left my little village in England and moved to the US.”

@Mkimmings commented:

“It's not that simple unless you have huge savings.”

@fireball reacted:

“How? Where did you find the money to buy a house there? How did you get a job in such a small village to support yourself?”

@Alan H-T reacted:

“Castle Combe is beautiful, I was married at the Manor House Hotel there. So pleased for you. Such a lovely place to live.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng