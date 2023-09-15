Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death and how he was assaulted by Lagos socialite Sam Larry has now taken a new turn

In a new development, prominent Lagos royal family, Elegushi, distanced itself from any association with Sam Larry

In a press statement making the rounds, the Elegushi family claimed that Larry is not a member of the royal family and doesn’t work for the king in any capacity

Lagos socialite Sam Larry has now been denied by the Elegushi royal family after the death of popular singer Mohbad.

Sam Larry was linked to the prominent royal family after Mohbad's petition against him in June 2023 went viral online. The petition revealed how the Lagos socialite boasted about being untouchable because of his links to the Elegushi family.

Elegushi family disassociates from Sam Larry following Mohbad's death. Photos: @hrmsaelegushi, @iammohbad, @samlarryy

In a new development, the Elegushi Royal Family has now washed their hands off the controversial Lagos socialite.

In their press statement, it was explained that Sam Larry, with real name Samson Balogun, is in no way related to the Elegushi family and doesn’t work for them in any capacity.

They also explained that, like many other celebrities, Sam Larry visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings.

See a screenshot of their press statement below:

Reactions as Elegushi royal family denies Sam Larry

The press statement from the Elegushi family soon spread across social media and got many Nigerians talking. While some netizens celebrated Sam Larry getting denied by the royal family, others said their press statement was just to save face.

Read some of their comments below:

Focusnaija_tv:

“Men don dey comot body o. That’s why dem dey tell you not to do pass yourself. Self wisdom and reliance is key. Interpol soon to be on his trail. Oh, imagination.”

seun_dreams:

“Debunking don set, Judas association of cabals.”

Taiwo_junzi:

“Good! Make everybody dissociate themselves from the stupid Lerry! I go see where e go get back-up from. Next time if them send you stupid message you no go go.”

Peterr_deee:

“Family done dey deny family…Concrete Evidence with strong cement done dey.”

Oracle_entertainment:

“Damage control… I no know Wetin THUGS dey do with KING.”

stephanie_aleta11:

“I like what am seeing, these shows that all the posting was not in vain.”

papi_demillie:

“Very swift from the Royal Family.”

Holykorede:

“Dem do deny baba so fast.”

Chris_willem77:

“When the henchmen were henching, Na family as the thing don cast dem no Sabi am.”

Sam Larry deactivates Instagram page

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s death led to socialite Sam Larry deactivating his Instagram account after fresh details emerged.

A video had resurfaced on social media showing the moment Sam Larry stormed the set of a video shoot Mohbad was on to attack him.

Sam Larry, who is Naira Marley’s friend and associate, was soon attacked by many Nigerians who stormed his Instagram page, leading to the socialite restricting his comment section before eventually deactivating his page.

Source: Legit.ng