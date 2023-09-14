The Elegushi Royal Family of Lagos State has issued a statement over its alleged link with Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, also known as Sam Larry

Sam Larry is believed to be the man in a viral video on social media who assaulted the late Nigerian rapper Mohbad

According to the statement, the Elegushi Royal Family said Sam Larry does not work for them and has never been an associate of theirs

Emerging reports have confirmed that the Elegushi Royal Family of Lagos State has disclaimed its link with Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, a socialite who allegedly assaulted the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

According to reports, Sam Larry is an associate and friend of Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley, who used to be the former label boss of Mohbad.

How Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad in viral video

This development is on the heels of the petition submitted by Mohbad to the Nigerian Police before his tragic demise.

As contained in the document, Mohbad petitioned the Police that there was a threat to his life as he sought protection against Sam Larry and his former label boss Niara Marley; he had a fallout due to recording contract disputes.

Similarly, a video of Sam Larry bullying the late rapper surfaced on social media shortly after the rapper was laid to rest.

Mohbad's petition to police against Sam Larry

In the petition filed before the Police, Mohbad claimed that Sam Larry had boasted that he works for Oba Saheed Ademola of Elegushi.

"...they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them which to date they are still threatening to kill me if seen.

“Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above-mentioned persons and bring them to book. Thank you for your timely intervention.”

In reaction to the scenario, the Elegushi royal family stated on Thursday, September 14, denying their association with Sam Larry.

The statement vehemently stated that Sam Larry is not a family member, nor does he work for the royal family.

The statement according to Punch reads:

“The Elegushi Royal Family of Eti-Osa wishes to put on record the misinformation on the media space involving Sanmson Erinfolami Balogun (AKA Sam Larry).

“Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity. Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the place to pay homage and to the king and seek royal blessings just like other members of the public."

The royal family, however, extended their deepest condolence to the family of the deceased rapper.

The royal family called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to unearth the cause of Mohbad's demise.

Nigeria Police vow to investigate Mohbad’s death

Meanwhile, the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has sympathised with the family and loved ones of the deceased Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad).

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 14, the police HQ said it would investigate the matter.

The Police have urged family members and close associates of the deceased rapper to help with any information to aid the investigation.

