Top Nigerian singer Rema’s relationship with American star, Selena Gomez, is once again in the news

The two celebrities were spotted looking cosy together at the MTV Video Music Awards

Rema and Selena Gomez’s photos drew a series of funny comments from Nigerians after they went viral

Popular Nigerian singer Rema and talented American actress and singer Selena Gomez have raised questions online about the nature of their relationship.

This came after both music stars were spotted together at the recently held MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Photos of Rema and Selena Gomez at MTV VMAs stirred reactions. Photos: @selenagomez

Gomez had taken to her official Instagram page to share photos from the occasion, including snaps of herself with the Nigerian singer.

She looked very at ease with Rema as she put her hand on his cheek while smiling happily for the camera. Rema also had a small smile on his face.

See her photos below:

See more photos of Selena Gomez and Rema below:

Reactions trail photos of Selena Gomez and Rema at MTV VMAs

The photos of Rema and Selena Gomez soon went viral online and caught the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them were amused by it and dropped funny comments. Other netizens, however, seemed to believe the relationship between both music stars was just platonic.

Read what they had to say below:

b__pazzy:

“They are in love❤️.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“They are so cute together but they aren’t dating. They are besties like Enny & Prisy .”

obinwanne01:

“Na brother and sister thingy nothing much.”

props_plaza:

“I’m in charge of the Asoebi. We have limited pieces. 1.5m only.”

poshest_hope:

“Can we ship? ”

effedeborah:

“What’s the hashtags please? Coz we in support of this ship.”

i_am_tjan:

“They look good together sha.”

bongi4krist_music:

“He's like a brother to her.”

tosinjuls:

“They should just start dating and get married.... Justin Bieber will be obsessed .”

remiasher:

“ this babe like rema o. She has been giving him sign but it looks like rema and Jordan skye have started something behind us.”

themakkygram':

“Awwww this is how her and Justin beiber started.”

Selena Gomez speaks on relationship with Rema

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Selena Gomez revealed her admiration for Rema and why he deserves all the recognition he is getting globally.

The Pop star said she first loved Rema when she heard his song Runaway and has been a fan ever since.

Speaking further, Selena explained that she wanted to work with Rema because she liked his aura and would always do anything within her to protect what they share.

