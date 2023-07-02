American music icon Selena Gomez recently turned to social media to express publicly announce the tremendous impact of collaborating with Rema on the Calm Down remix

In a poignant statement, Gomez acknowledged Rema for having a great influence on her career and declared her respect for him

Her message was accompanied by some snapshots from their Calm Down video, which exuded her trademark charm and elegance

American singer Selena Gomez has sent Rema a heartfelt thank-you message for the fantastic opportunity to feature in his viral hit Calm Down.

Selena praised him for permanently altering her life on Instagram and shared two images of her and Rema from the video of Calm Down.

Selena Gomez appreciate Afrobeats hotshot Rema Credit: @selenagomez

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema"

In 2022, Rema’s Rave & Roses album came with the critically acclaimed single on the charts. Calm Down remix ended up being a major smash. It crossed all boundaries and touched the hearts of every person on the earth.

Calm Down was promptly included on Billboard's Hot 100 list after its debut.

Rema's debut entry on the charts was the flawless melody. However, according to Billboard, it ended up becoming the second-highest peak hit of Selena Gomez's career.

See her post below

Selana Gomez’s appreciation post sparks reactions

Nigerians and Afrobeats lovers from different parts of the world were quick to celebrate the duo once more for their amazing project. See their comments below:

minky_realty:

"Selena is so humble & sweet fr! ."

kyles7195:

"You all know it’s Rema’s song and he choose her, he changed her life not the other way round but kudos to them ."

only1biggest:

"Rema must get a Grammy nomination."

savage___fanboy:

"This is so kind of her but the truth is " She changed his life" . Some people might get offended by my comment but truth is truth."

bright_win_2728:

"Yeah he really did changed ur life because without him nobody would have known you in Africa and some other part of the country."

