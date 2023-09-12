Top Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, is back in the news after sharing visuals for her music video

The US socialite was seen rocking an orange ‘prison’ jumpsuit with the words ‘Free Chi’ written on them

Anita claimed her ‘cousin’ was in a toxic relationship, and Nigerians had many things to say about her post

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown, has now caused more stir over the visuals for her upcoming music video.

Recall that amid Anita’s online drama with Davido, she released a new song titled Womaniser. In a new development, she has now announced the release of its video.

Fans react as Davido's Anita Brown wears 'Free Chi' prison jumpsuit. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the US socialite shared photos of herself in what appeared to be a prison cell. She was also seen wearing a bright orange ‘prison’ jumpsuit with the words ‘Free Chi’ written on it.

Not stopping there, Anita took to the caption of one of her photos to explain that her cousin was in a toxic situation and needed to be freed. She also told fans that she couldn’t wait for them to see what she ‘cheffed up’.

In her words:

“My cousin in a toxic situation, need to #FREEHER #FREECHI Womanizer Dropping In Less Than 24 Hours! Can't Wait For Y’all To See What I CHEFFED UP! ‍”

See her photos below:

Nigerians react as Anita Brown wears ‘Free Chi’ prison jumpsuit

Many Nigerians saw Anita Brown’s photos as an obvious jab to Davido’s marriage with his chef bae, Chioma. A number of them stormed the US socialite’s comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of their reactions below:

monjolaoluwa__:

“She’s sooooooooo obsessed with Chioma.”

_big_ann:

“See finish of the highest order, until she gets a lawsuit mumu girl.”

iyanshawty:

“This is just the height of attention seeking.”

parker_ojugo:

“Anita na weapon fashion/spiritual wife against davido.”

sheliaraethebrave:

“Do you want to FREE CHI or BE CHI?”

east_africans:

“The level of pain and disrespect davido have caused to chioma. Is beyond me... i pray she heals from all this and find peace... i swear she deserves better than this.”

pettykay233:

“Anita I like you but leave chi alone please focus on the man.”

alicia_shilajoe:

“You need medical intervention, this is obsessive behaviour. Why are your friends/family not concerned about this antics? Please see a psychiatrist and just move on with your life. Never have I seen someone so desperate.”

dark_suzan:

“What manner of disrespect is this?”

Anita Brown bashes Chioma's body job

In other related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anita Brown had a lot to say about Davido's wife, Chioma's body.

In a snippet from the IG Live that made the rounds online, Anita claimed that lots of ladies in America get their bodies done so that men can respect them.

According to her, Chioma also got her body done, but it turned out to be trash. Anita bragged about how she even has a better body than Chioma despite her being a billionaire’s wife.

