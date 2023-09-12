Popular Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu, has continued to update fans on her luxury living with her daughter, Imade Adeleke

Davido's baby mama shared snaps online of herself on vacation with Imade as they explored Monaco, France

Sophia prayed for God to continue to bless her because Imade loves expensive things, this got Nigerians talking

Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to showcase her life as a single mother online.

Just recently, the socialite took to her official Instagram page to share snaps of herself on vacation in Monaco, France, with her daughter, Imade.

Sophia Momodu is having fun with Imade who loves expensive things. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

The mother and daughter duo rocked coordinated outfits for the day to fit into their boat ride activity. Sophia also shared lovely videos of them feeding the fishes and more.

See the snaps below:

Also on her Instagram stories, Sophia shared a video of Imade admiring a big boat and wanting to live on it for some days. The socialite told her daughter they would do that next time while adding that God will give her money to do it.

Sophia accompanied the video with a caption where she prayed to God to bless her because Imade likes expensive things.

She wrote:

“God please continue to bless me, my daughter loves expensive things, she says that’s the type of boat she likes.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu says Imade likes expensive things

Snaps from Sophia and Imade’s France vacation made the rounds online and netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Gendalibra_official:

“She’s too cute.”

Kba.crystals.jewelry:

“Amen Sophia, talk your talk, na prayer you dey pray and so shall it be.”

the_ebony_gurl:

“Rich people wahala.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“Who no like better thing.”

vivi_fine_girl:

“Haters are crying . They underestimated you, they didn’t know how capable you are of taking care of imade. Sophia i give you your flowers . May the good Lord grant you all your heart desires because you deserve everything good ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

realblessingsunday:

“Enjoy yourself big Sophia, God bless u and your daughter.”

i_amdoyin04:

“So cute ❤️❤️.”

mees_rammyy:

“Even Dangote is praying to have more money, Sophie is on point ❤️.”

babatojasioflagos:

“Her papa sef like expensive things lol….Una no get problem Money dey.”

lilys_body_shop:

“Like father, like daughter.”

Sophia Momodu speaks about Davido

Sophia Momodu sparked emotions online with comments she made during her recent Instagram live session that went viral.

Sophia, who was on IG Live updating her fans and followers about her life and what she has been up to lately, got infuriated at people asking her about her baby daddy, Davido

During the session, Sophia said Imade's dad, Davido, was dead and buried to her.

