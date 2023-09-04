Renowned American superstar Selena Gomez opened up about her admiration for the Mavin star Rema

On a recent foreign podcast, Selena disclosed when she first connected with Rema's music and explained how it captivated her

The Popstar revealed that her admiration for the Dumebi breakout star has only grown, solidifying her place as a devoted fan

American superstar Selena Gomez has revealed her intense admiration for Rema and the reasons he deserves all the recognition he is getting globally.

The Pop star said, she first loved Rema when she heard his song Runaway and has been a fan ever since.

Speaking further, she explained that she wanted to work with Rema because she liked his aura and would always do anything within her to protect what they share.

Selena disclosed all these during a recent interview on VA 100 New York Podcast.

In her words:

"When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanor, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment.

And I just couldn't pick someone else, who deserves all this success in the world. He is so kind. I don't know, I just wanna like take care of him [laughs]."

