Singer Paul Okoye of Psquare and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma have shared videos of them at the Museum of Illusion

The couple were spotted in different rooms in the Museum, with a clip showing Paul's head on a plate without his body

The videos stunned many of the couple's fans and followers, as many found them shocking

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of Psquare music group, has enjoyed some lovely moments with his young lover Ivy Ifeoma in Atlanta, US.

Paul and Ivy recently shared videos from their trip to the Museum of Illusion in Atlanta.

Videos of Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma at the Museum of Illusion in Atlanta. Credit: @iamkingrudy

The Museum, known to provide visitors with a new way of looking at the world by exploring the science of optics, uses it to play tricks on human eyes.

Paul and Ivy were spotted in different rooms at the Museum. A clip showed the singer's lover walking upside down.

Another clip showed Paul's head on a plate without his body.

Watch the video Ivy Ifeoma shared from the Museum of Illusion below:

Below is a video Paul shared with fans on Instagram below:

Fans react to Paul Okoye's video at the Museum of Illusion

See some of the comments below:

fits_clothes:

"Bro wetin be dis you wan kee person ."

solomonofph:

"Who is this man in the first place ."

princesshelenmusifiwa:

"make kanayo oo kanayo no see/ watch this oooooh ."

officialmariandeboss:

"This man abeg no kill mewhat is this? I need to know ur highness plug cus me sef wan get high."

bwoy_g5:

"See me wahaala ."

misstourismnaija:

"Nope don’t wana eat head only wana eat Isi ewu."

lavsixty:

"This grown man thinks he's still a teenage boy lol."

Ivy reveals she was 5 when Psquare dropped Busy Body

Legit.ng also reported how Paul Okoye's younger lover Ivy put up a video of herself grooving to one of Psquare’s hits, Busy Body.

The video stirred a reaction from a netizen who asked Ivy how old she was when Psquare released the song.

In response, Ivy candidly stated that she was five years old when Busy Body was released.

