Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has got people talking online with a comment he recently posted on his page

The viral statement is a lyric from one of Mohbad's trending songs as Davido reveals that some people have been pursuing him constantly for years

Davido's post is coming days after he attended Mohbad's candlelight procession in Lagos and spoke glowingly about the late singer

Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido stirs emotions online as some comments he shared on his page go viral.

In the viral post, Davido revealed that some people have been after his life for years.

Photos of Davido cruising around Lagos. Credit: @davido/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

However, Davido was quick to reiterate that those who have been pursuing him for years would only continue to chase after his shadows and would never catch him.

Mohbad's lyrics

The comments shared online were coined from one of Mohbad's songs, 'Peace'. Davido, currently in Lagos, returned to Nigeria for the recently deceased singer's candlelight procession.

Davido had broken his commitment from earlier this year when he noted that he wouldn't be coming to Nigeria until the first quarter of 2024 to pay his last tribute to Mohbad.

See Davido's post about being chased:

Netizens reacted to Davido's post

See how the singer's fans reacted to his comment below:

@isrealdmw:

"1.5M FOR DIS DRESS. I DEY MAD ? SHIRT AND NIKKA?"

@symply_tacha:

"Yaaaaaassss!!!!."

@emmatigaa333:

"Na only Mohbad be the first person way go heaven for this Nigeria."

@mickaelmarabou:

"The peoples choice."

@___khemichoplife___:

"Seke Seke bula I’m still getting my mula iku to pa iya teacher o le pa awon nig*a."

@lovebug_ttk:

"Always giving of yourself. Thank you for all you do and for all that you are."

@monalisa.stephen:

"Won mue tiiiiii❤️."

@dante_quincy77:

"001 all of dem all Kinging with humanity."

@richie.richie127:

"Baba for outside movemnet, clear road for am Oooo."

@its_dele_c.o.g:

"001 OBO King Davido Baddest."

Video as Davido rejects water from a fan at Mohbad's candlelight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting days ago when Davido was seen rejecting a bottle of water a fan offered him during Mohbad's candlelight service.

The video of the exchange made the rounds online as people credited Davido for always staying on guard.

Davido's reaction to the kind gesture at the tribute got people talking online, with many hailing the singer while some slammed him.

