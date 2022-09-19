“We Went to Church Without Talking to Each Other”: Stan Nze Reveals How His 1st Wedding Anniversary Went
- To their fans, their first wedding anniversary was worth celebrating but the couple, Stan Nze and Jessica Obasi, were in different moods entirely
- The actor, in an interview, revealed that on their anniversary, he and his wife went to church angry at each other
- Stan added that he couldn't fake the happiness even though their fans at church showered them with beautiful gifts
Nollywood's Stan Nze and his wife Jessica Obasi recently marked one year of being married, and the actor disclosed how the day went.
Stan, in an interview on TVC's Black Table, opened up about how he and his wife were in sour moods despite the love that surrounded them.
Stan and his wife were mad at each other on their anniversary
The actor revealed that the major fallouts he and his wife have had are because they both got angry at each other and refused to come to an agreement.
On their anniversary, Nze disclosed that he and his wife went to church not speaking to each other and their loving fans surrounded them with numerous gifts.
He continued by saying that he looked obviously unhappy and couldn't fake that all was well between them.
To cover up, his wife attributed his attitude to being emotional over the joyous day. Nze said he wished he could have just told people they weren't talking.
The movie star, however, added that they have had good and happy moments in their marriage.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Nze's revelation
princessbosslady2:
"Me dey vex well well."
sapphire_x__x:
"I like how he speaks Yoruba Ehn."
magdalene.love_is_life:
"I love this,men discussing Relationship,welldone."
ozeiza:
"If there is no misunderstanding in your marriage then you have not been truthful to yourselves.........@stannze you are the realest."
classy_imaima:
"They're so loved ❤️❤️"
Stan Nze gushes over wife on 1st wedding anniversary
It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood celebrity couple Stan Nze and his actress wife Blessing Jessica Obasi as they marked their first wedding anniversary on September 11.
To make it special, the two love birds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.
Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.
