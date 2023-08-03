Nollywood stars Stan Nze and his wife Jessica Obasi got married in 2021 and are now reportedly expecting their first baby

A video shared by Nechesblog2 showed the actress arriving at a church with her husband behind her

The actress' mid-section appeared big, even though her Instagram page suggests otherwise

Popular Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Jessica Obasi are reportedly going to become first-time parents soon.

In a post by Nechesblog2 on Instagram, a video of the actress arriving at the church with her husband behind her suggests she's pregnant.

News of the Nzes expecting their first child has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @blessingjessicaobasi

A closer look at the short video showed that Jessica had a protruding stomach, even though her Instagram page suggests otherwise.

Stan and Jessica got married in 2021 and will be celebrating their second anniversary soon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to news of the Nzes expecting their first child

The blogger earned backlash for posting the video, with most people noting the couple had not posted anything yet because they were not ready.

Read the comments below:

teatoe_k.a:

"Did they post it or send you to post it??? These are things people want to keep private and y’all put it in the open without their consent. This is very very very wrong if you have not gotten permission from them before posting it. If they wanted the world to know, they would post it."

girllikeanitt:

"Why did you post it? Did they ask you?"

realalexlovelyn:

"Awww congratulations to them."

nwakozorlor:

"Abeg delete it."

luchioti:

"Thank you Jesus "

omagoodheart:

"Thank you father"

onyiiboutique:

"If they arrest you now, don't come online to cry."

Nollywood actor Stan Nze reveals why he married his wife

Nollywood actor Stan Nze said he decided to marry Blessing Jessica Obasi because she gives him peace and she's the one God created for him.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Nze said he received a lot of negative comments from people who told him he married a 42-year-old woman.

According to the 32-year-old actor, his wife is his friend, and she's a hardworking woman with a good heart.

Source: Legit.ng