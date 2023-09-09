Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO has stirred reactions online as a video of her on the Terms and Conditions podcast trends

Blessing, while on the show, was asked if BBL increases the chances of a woman getting and being with rich guys

The relationship therapist, in response to the question, used celebrity Chef Hilda Baci as a case study, noting she captured people's attention more because of her BBL body

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO has sparked a serious conversation online with her comments about celebrity chef Hilda Baci and why she is as famous as she is.

Blessing, while on the same podcast where PrettyMike ranked her BBL backside as the worst in the entertainment industry, shared her thoughts on how augmented body helps women.

Video of Blessing CEO talking about Hilda Baci's BBL on a podcast sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

The ex-relationship blogger noted that getting your body worked on helps women stir attention towards them more.

And almost immediately improves their self-confidence.

"Nigerians didn't fall in love with Hilda Baci's food but her body" - Blessing says

Blessing in the desire to further bolster her point, she noted Hilda Baci as a cast-study.

She said on the show that Nigerians didn't fall in love with Hilda Baci at first sight. Instead, her body at the height of her Cook-a-thon got people hooked.

Blessing noted that when photos of her were trending, it was her body Nigerians noticed first but realised she was hardworking and was a beauty with brains.

Watch an excerpt of the podcast below:

Some fans disagree with Blessing CEO's stance about Hilda Baci's BBL

Read some of the responses that Blessing CEO's trending video stirred.

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"You won’t say this again when you taste Hilda’s food!!!!"

@dr_adanma_ojiugo:

"Shush girl, been following Hilda for 4years now and it was because of her food even before she did her body…Blessing you are not making sense…"

@teeto__olayeni:

"You are slowwwww Blessing, as in extremely slow don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

@maryokoyen:

"It’s not a lie. Seeing her sxy pics piqued a lot of people’s interest in her."

@mzzsholz:

"What has your own bbl offered you o aunty blessing? If it’s by bbl then your bbl has really brought more hate to you."

@bob.zazi:

"So why don’t they love you? Thought you said your body was fine."

@elitecakesandmore:

"It’s how she started like she doesn’t know her name… ‘the lady who trended’ then ended it with more rubbish talk."

@yemiterry:

"That’s not true! Standing for that hours, cooking with a friendly attitude is a joke to u? Thats an inspiration right there. No cap."

@surdyq_:

"Now I know why chef dammy wasn't celebrated."

Source: Legit.ng